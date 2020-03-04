Italian Football Matches Likely To Be Played Behind Close Doors Due To Coronavirus

Italian Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, on Wednesday, stated that the Italian government is likely to have all games be played behind closed doors for the next month.

READ: IOC Committed For A Successful 2020 Tokyo Olympics; Thanks WHO For Valuable Information

Closed-door games likely

While leaving a meeting in Rome on Wednesday, Spadafora confirmed the decision and stated that the authorities are heading in that direction. "We are heading towards that decision. We will continue all activities, and so will the league, but we will respect public health," he told reporters.

The Italian FA has already postponed both Coppa Italia semi-finals - Juventus vs AC Milan and Napoli vs Inter Milan with eight Serie A fixtures also postponed over the past two weeks.

The Italian government is likely to close all schools and universities because of the virus which has already claimed al least 79 lives in the country with at least 2,500 cases.

READ: Swiss League Matches Postponed In Order To Control The Spread Of Coronavirus

Italian Education Minister, Lucia Azzolina stated that the decision to close the educational institutes has not been taken but is likely to be decided “in the next few hours”.

On Tuesday, the Swiss football association stated that all games of the Swiss football league have been cancelled until further notice as a preventive measure to combat the spread of Coronavirus. The decision was made in a meeting last Friday in Bern.

READ: German Health Minister Says Coronavirus Outbreak Has Become 'global Pandemic'

A release by Swiss football read, "The 20 clubs discussed various solutions intensively and decided to definitely postpone the championship rounds 25 and 26, which were scheduled within the ban on events on March 15th by the authorities. If the ban on events is extended, the clubs have already decided to postpone round 27 as a precaution. If the ban on events is lifted, round 27 can be held in front of an audience as planned."

Earlier, the local association had thought of playing the matches behind closed doors. However, that decision was not taken since there were alternate dates available and that it was not economically viable.

READ: Iran Rejects US Aid To Tackle Coronavirus, Lashes Out On 'vicious' Sanctions