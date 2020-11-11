Italy Vs Estonia Live Stream, Team News, Match Form And International Friendly Preview

Italy take on Estonia in the final round of the international break in 2020. Roberto Mancini’s side will be looking to bounce back as they face Estonia in Florence this week. Mancini has called up a staggering 42 players for the current round of the international fixtures as Italy play Poland and Bosnia-Herzegovina later on. Mancini has cited fixture congestion along with fatigue-related injuries as the main issue for calling up a big squad.

Italy vs Estonia prediction and preview

During the last international break, Italy were on an impressive run of form. The Azzurri recorded a 6-0 win over Moldova. However, Roberto Mancini’s side could not capitalize on that victory and failed to win their next two games.

The Italians went on to draw both of their UEFA Nations League games against Netherlands and Poland respectively. Estonia are also looking to get back to winning ways. The minnows have not won any of their last five games. Of those five, they have lost three. The other two draws came against North Macedonia and Armenia in the Nations League.

Italy vs Estonia team news

With injuries and fatigue concerns, many nonregular players are expected to start for the Azzurri. Mancini is expected to line up his Italian side in a 4-3-3 formation. Salvatore Sirigu is expected to walk right in the starting 11 and play between the sticks.

Mancini is expected to have Alessandro Florenzi and Cristiano Biraghi as his fullbacks with Gianluca Mancini and Francesco Acerbi playing in the heart of Italy’s defence. Bryan Cristante and Manuel Locatelli are expected to start alongside Roberto Gagliardini in the Azzurri's 3-man midfield. Mancini could deploy Andrea Belotti alongside Domenico Berardi and Stephan El Shaarawy against Estonia in a 3-pronged attack.

Estonia manager Karel Voolaid is expected to line up in his preferred 4-4-1-1 formation on Wednesday. Matvei Igonen is expected to be his first-choice goalkeeper over Karl Jakob Hein who might be rested for the upcoming Nations League games. Nikita Baranov and Marten Kuusk are expected to be flanked by Taijo Teniste and Henri Jarvelaid as Karel’s preferred choice at the back against Italy.

Moving on to Estonia’s 4-man midfield, Frank Liivak and Pavel Marin are expected to play as wide men while Georgi Tunjov and Mihkel Ainsalu slot in the centre of midfield. Rauno Sappinen, who scored in his last outing against Armenia might be looking to retain his place as Estonia’s main striker with Mark Anders Lepik playing behind him.

Italy vs Estonia live stream: How to watch Italy vs Estonia live in India?

In India, Italy vs Estonia game will be telecast live on the Sony Ten Network on November 11, Wednesday night (Thursday morning, 1:15 am IST). Fans can also watch the match on other devices like tablets, mobile phones, laptops by live-streaming the game on SonyLIV.

Italy vs Estonia prediction

With rotated line-ups and fatigue playing a part, our prediction is a narrow win for Italy.

Image Credits: Italy Twitter