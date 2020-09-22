Ivorian Footballer Stuck In Kerala Due To COVID-19 Pandemic Left Without Money: Report

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed a humongous number of casualties all around the globe, with even more left stranded in different parts of the world. Football, among several other sports, suffered severe financial losses due to the shutdown that lasted over three months. One such tale pertains to the southern Indian state of Kerala, wherein an Ivory Coast footballer got stuck amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Ivory Coast soccer association election postponed

Troare Muhammad stuck amid COVID-19 India lockdown

Troare Muhammad, an Ivory Coast footballer flew down to Kerala in January this year, in the hope of playing in the country for the next six months. The Ivorian had expected to play at least 100 matches before he could return to Ivory Coast in June. The COVID-19 India lockdown forced Muhammad to stay in Kerala, penniless and at the mercy of the goodwill of the people.

Troare Muhammad is currently staying at Adivadu in Pallarimangalam amid the COVID-19 India crisis. The footballer has no money to travel back to Ivory Coast. His flight tickets are expected to cost at least ₹70,000. Muhammad, while speaking to New Indian Express, claims that the only route available to return home is Kochi-Dubai-Ethiopia-Ivory Coast.

Also Read | Indian footballer Anwar Ali's heart disease leaving his family to make tough medical call

Ivory Coast footballer cannot afford hefty airfare

However, he cannot return to Ivory Coast due to the hefty price of flight tickets. Troare Muhammad claims that his family depends on his income and it would be disheartening to return home penniless. Pallarimangalam panchayat is helping out the footballer in every possible way it can. This is Traore Muhammad's third stint in India.

The report claims that Troare Muhammad played over 100 matches the previous term. Football is the only source of income for people like Troare Muhammad. Several such young footballers fly down to Kerala and Kolkata, two major hubs of football in India, in the hope of earning a living to feed their families, most of whom live in poverty.

Also Read | Sunil Chhetri turns 36: LaLiga wishes Indian football team captain on his birthday

Several footballers stuck due to COVID-19 India crisis

Troare Muhammad is not the only footballer stuck amid the COVID-19 India crisis. Several other football stars from various nationalities are currently in the Kozhikode district of Kerala. However, they are living under better conditions courtesy of the support lent by the fans as well as the financial reserves of the clubs. Currently, the Ivory Coast footballer is living on the help extended by Hakeem Muhammed, sports organiser of Hero Youngs Club.

Also Read | Focus on grassroots to develop Indian football: Bhaichung Bhutia

Image courtesy: Indian Football Team Twitter