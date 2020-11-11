Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Revive interest In Villa Captain Jack Grealish

Premier League giants Manchester United have reportedly rekindled their interest in signing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish following his exceptional start to the new campaign. The Red Devils held talks with Villa over signing Grealish in the summer but the Villains slapped an £80 million price tag on their attacking midfielder which put off United.

Grealish later put the transfer rumours to bed by signing a five-year contract extension in September and has already racked up five goals and five assists in all competitions for Dean Smith's side this term.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils still keen on Jack Grealish transfer

According to reports from Manchester Evening News, the 20-time English champions are still keen on luring Jack Grealish to Old Trafford. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been thoroughly impressed with Grealish's performances for Villa this season as the 25-year-old has been the driving force for the side. It is believed that United are planning a £75m bid for Grealish next summer as a potential replacement for Juan Mata, who is in the final year of his contract at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United may yet rekindle their interest in Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish. He remains in the thoughts of those at Old Trafford. [men] #mufc #RS pic.twitter.com/ZimrJ9yfPW — Red Devil Updates (@reddupdates) November 10, 2020

Grealish's four goals and five assists in the Premier League have helped Villa - who have 15 points from seven games - up to sixth place on the league table. Villa hammered Premier League champions Liverpool 7-2 last month before recording an impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal at the Emirates just before the November international break.

Grealish has formed a strong bond with new arrivals Ross Barkley and Ollie Watkins in Villa's attack and is now showing what he can muster with quality players around him.

Why Grealish to Man United didn't happen in the summer

Jack Grealish was tipped to make a move away from Aston Villa in the summer despite keeping the Villans in the Premier League by a whisker. Man United had shown interest in the services of the England midfielder but made a move for Donny van de Beek instead. Also, United had prioritized a move for Dortmund's Jadon Sancho over Grealish.

Grealish is currently tied down at Villa Park until the summer of 2025 and takes home around £110,000 a week. He finished last season with eight goals and six assists in the Premier League, playing a pivotal role in keeping his side in the top tier of English football.

Image Credits - Jack Grealish Instagram