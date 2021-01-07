Raul Jimenez Injury Update: Wolves Striker Begins Early Fitness Work Weeks After Surgery

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez suffered a massive setback in the Premier League campaign after he sustained a threatening skull injury against Arsenal. The player ended up in a collision with Gunner centre-back David Luiz, following which he was seen bleeding profusely. He underwent surgery soon, with the Premier League outfit now confirming he has begun early fitness work.

Raul Jimenez recovery underway, forward returns to early fitness work

Raul Jimenez's injury came to the fore after he ended up colliding with Arsenal defender David Luiz in the Premier League. Further medical reports conducted by the medicos suggested that the player had sustained a broken skull and a surgery was needed to get it rectified without any further delay.

An update from the medical team on a number of our first-team players.



Five weeks after the surgery, Wolves have provided a further update on the same. The club have confirmed that the Mexican striker has taken the first step towards his recovery and has begun with early fitness work. However, the club have stressed that he will need some more time to mark his return to the field.

Diego Costa to replace Raul Jimenez?

Following the injury, Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his fear while speaking to Sky Sports. He claimed everybody at the club was afraid of citing the player's medical reports, but the progress in his recovery has been promising. Interestingly, the player made an emotional return on the training ground that month with the boss and players receiving him with open arms.

Despite the promising Raul Jimenez recovery process, the club are still looking out for temporary replacements to fill the void up front. Former Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa has been identified as the key runner to replace him. The Spanish international is a free agent after the LaLiga giants terminated his contract prematurely.

Wolves sit 13th in Premier League standings

Apart from Diego Costa, Wolves are also monitoring Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic's situation, but face competition from AC Milan. Meanwhile, Wolves were held to a 3-3 draw by Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and languish on the 13th spot in the Premier League standings with 22 points to their credit.

