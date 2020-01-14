Jack Wilshere HILARIOUSLY Scares West Ham Teammate Declan Rice By Hiding In A Dryer

Its been a turbulent few months for West Ham United (both players and fans) having seen Manuel Pellegrini depart in favour of David Moyes. There have been some promising signs since the return of the former Manchester United manager to the West Ham dugout and approach a crucial juncture in their 2019-20 Premier League season.

Declan Rice, who turned 21 on January 14, has been crucial for the Hammers and will play an important role in order to avoid the drop this year. Jack Wilshere had an interesting way to wish Declan Rice on his special day, find out how.

Jack Wilshere suffers further injury struggles since transfer move to West Ham

Jack Wilshere suffers more injury agony as £100,000-a-week star struggles to recover from pelvic problem after missing almost three months pic.twitter.com/zlRK1Idx1c — Paul Mugabe (@paulwalkerm1) January 8, 2020

Prankster Jack Wilshere scares West Ham teammate Declan Rice

Jack Wilshere scaring the sh*t out of Declan Rice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NiIZka77xm — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) January 14, 2020

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere gave teammate Declan Rice the fright of his life on the latter's 21st birthday.

In a video clip uploaded to the former Arsenal man's Instagram account, Wilshere can be seen climbing into a tumble dryer at West Ham's Rush Green training ground as he proceeded to wait for Declan Rice.

When the England international does pass by, Jack Wilshere can be seen rushing out the dryer's door and surprising the youngster. Declan Rice reacted by jumping in fright and letting out a high-pitched scream. The West Ham youngster will surely remember this birthday wish for the rest of his life.

Geez Jack, you trying to get him injured or something? (pun intended)

Jack Wilshere: The greatest Premier League player who never was?

#OTD in 2009: A 17 year old Jack Wilshere signed his first professional contract with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/M3wulFk1qk — Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) January 5, 2020

