Is Jadon Sancho Joining Man United This Week? Sancho To United Latest Updates

Jadon Sancho to Manchester United has been the transfer saga of the summer so far, with the Red Devils pursuing the 20-year-old's signature for the past 18 months. While the Jadon Sancho trasnfer rumours have been long drawn out so far, recent reports have suggested that Man United have made a breakthrough in talks and are all set to bring the England international back to Manchester. With transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming Alexis Sanchez's transfer to Inter Milan, fans are visibly excited and are have posed the question is Jadon Sancho joining Man United this week? Here are all the Jadon Sancho transfer updates.

Also Read: Jadon Sancho Agrees 5-year Deal Worth €17.6m Per Year With Man United: Report

Is Jadon Sancho joining Man United this week?

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are in advanced talks with Borussia Dortmund for a Jadon Sancho transfer this summer. The Bundesliga giants had set an August 10 deadline for the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United deal to happen, while setting the asking price at €120million. Romano suggests that the Red Devils were keen to pay the fee in add-ons and instalments after the COVID-19 pandemic, and willing to meet BVB's asking price for Jadon Sancho transfer. The Red Devils, according to the Bild, are willing to pay €70m upfront plus an additional €30m for England international up to 2021, and then an extra €20m in 2022.

Also Read: Alexis Sanchez Transfer News: Inter Milan To Sign Man United's £500k/week Flop For Free

Manchester United negotiations with BVB for #Sancho are now in ‘advanced stage’.

Man Utd always wanted to pay him using ‘add ons’ and ‘installments’ after virus. Still no agreement but talks on.

Personal terms are not a problem - his contract would be until June 2025. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Is Jadon Sancho joining Man United this week? Jadon Sancho set to earn €17.6m per year

As reported by the Independent, Jadon Sancho is very excited to join Man United this summer. Dortmund signed the winger for just £8m in 2017 from United's local rivals - Manchester City. Jadon Sancho has come up through the ranks while playing for Man City's youth side. He established himself as one of the best youngsters in Europe while playing for Dortmund in the past couple of seasons. According to Christian Falk, the Jadon Sancho to Manchester United deal will see the Borussia Dortmund winger will earn €17.6m per year. The 20-year-old will sign a five-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side which will run until 2025.

Also Read: ‘Unhappy’ Cristiano Ronaldo Was Close To Joining Neymar, Mbappe At PSG Before Lockdown

Jadon Sancho has agreed on a five-year contract with #mufc and will earn €17.6m per year #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 4, 2020

Jadon Sancho transfer: Is Jadon Sancho joining Man United this week?

Update @Sanchooo10: @BVB expect the club @ManUtd to pay the transfer fee of 120 million euros in installments. That would also be okay for @bvb. But: the offer must be submitted by august 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 3, 2020

With Manchester United's sale of Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, rumours of Jadon Sancho's trasnfer have intensified. Sanchez who occupied the No.7 shirt at Manchester United, and had a £400k-a-week contract, with a number of additional incentives potentially taking him up to £560k-a-week. With the No.7 now vacated, fans are expecting the Jadon Sancho trasnfer to be announced this week, midway through their Europa League campaign. Reports suggest that Man United will announce the Jadon Sancho transfer on Friday, August 7, and will present him with the iconic No.7 jersey. Twitter rumours further suggest that the deal could be announced at 7:00 PM, an hour before Sancho's former team Manchester City face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Also Read: Man United Home Kit For 2020-21 Season Launched, Fans Demand Jadon Sancho Unveiling

Is Jadon Sancho joining Man United this week? Man United transfers under Solskjaer

The summer transfer window is expected to be a busy affair for Manchester United, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aiming to make wide-scale changes as the Red Devils qualified for the Champions League. Along with Jadon Sancho, Manchester United are also linked with moves for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Ajax's Donny van de Beek and Wolves' Raul Jimenez. The Old Trafford hierarchy are also eyeing Lille's Gabriel Magalhaes, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Napoli's Kalidou Koullibally. Man United transfers under Solskaer have performed well during the course of the season, with Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka shoring up the defence, while Bruno Fernandes leading with his creativity after in January. Daniel James and Odion Ighalo have proved to be vital backup options to fall upon.

(Image Courtesy: bundesliga.com)