Jadon Sancho, Four Dortmund Teammates To Face Quarantine For Breaking Hygiene Protocol

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho and four of his teammates are set to undergo quarantine after violating protocol in Germany. Strict guidelines have been put in place by the German authorities to curb further spread of coronavirus, as Bundesliga games continue to be played behind closed doors. Jadon Sancho and some of his teammates violated hygiene guidelines in order to get a haircut this week.

Jadon Sancho, four other teammates violate hygiene protocol

According to reports by Bild and Ruhr Nachrichten, five Dortmund players violated hygiene protocol when a barber visited them at their respective homes for a hair cut without a mask. These players include Jadon Sancho, Axel Witsel, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Manuel Akanji, and Raphael Guerreiro. The players have been criticised after reports emerged that they too were not wearing protective masks during the course of the interaction with the barber.

Reports suggest that Jadon Sancho and his Dortmund teammates did not inform the club as well. The players could, therefore, face a hefty fine from the German FA along with having to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The barber named Winnie Nana Karkari told Bild that he did wear a protective mask and removed it only while clicking pictures with the Dortmund players. The report claims the barber is "meticulous" when it comes to personal hygiene.

Dortmund release statement on the issue

Borussia Dortmund have since released a statement on the matter. The statement from the Bundesliga giants states that it was absolutely normal for the players to have a haircut after a long period of self-confinement. However, violation of hygiene protocol was not acceptable, read the statement. The club also lashed out at the barber, saying that he should question his own commitment.

Jadon Sancho protests against George Floyd's killing

Jadon Sancho scored his first professional hat-trick against Paderborn last weekend. The 20-year-old, who is linked with a move to the Premier League next season even registered his protest against the killing of American national George Floyd, when he displayed a t-shirt that read, "Justice For George Floyd." The England international took to Twitter after the game to describe that it was bittersweet for him as he celebrated an important milestone in his career.

