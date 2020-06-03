Jadon Sancho Transfer: Real Madrid Join Race To Sign Dortmund Star Alongside Man United

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho alongside Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea. Jadon Sancho has become the talk of the town courtesy of his performances for Dortmund this season. The 20-year-old English winger has already scored 17 goals this season and has also registered 17 assists. Jadon Sancho bagged a hat-trick in Dortmund's last Bundesliga game against Paderborn. Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly made contact with Jadon Sancho's agent in their quest to sign the winger in the summer transfer window.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Who is Jadon Sancho signing for?

According to AS, Real Madrid will look to sign Jadon Sancho next year. The Spanish giants believe they won't be able to match Dortmund's asking price for Jadon Sancho following the economic ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic. The report further suggests that Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the English attacker and will bid for him next year if he does not leave for England this season.

Jadon Sancho will run out of contract with Dortmund in 2022 and is yet to sign an extension. Borussia Dortmund are expected to sell the winger before he becomes a free agent since there is considerable interest in Sancho. Jadon Sancho value is reportedly around £100m in the current transfer market.

The financial setbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic could make some clubs think twice before making a move for Jadon Sancho. However, Manchester United and Chelsea are being seen as the front-runners for Sancho's signature. Both, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard are in the process of rebuilding their respective sides and Jadon Sancho, at the age of 20, is being seen not just as one for the future, but a player who will likely have an instant impact in the Premier League.

