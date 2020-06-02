Paul Pogba Joins Jadon Sancho Against Racism, Says Won't Tolerate Racial Discrimination

The world has been in utter despair since the extra-judicial killing of American citizen George Floyd last week due to the prevalent racist ideology in the USA. Football stars including the likes of Jadon Sancho have since been quite vocal on the issue, demanding justice for Floyd. Now, Man United midfielder Paul Pogba has come out in support of the protests that have rocked the USA against the killing, ever since.

Also Read | Paul Pogba was rejected by former Manchester United manager David Moyes in 2013

Paul Pogba statement: Midfielder angry over George Floyd death

Paul Pogba took to Facebook to expresses his thoughts on the matter. The 2018 World Cup-winning midfielder claimed that he has been thinking a lot about the killing of George Floyd and the prevalent racism across the world. He asserted that he was equally angry, sad and appalled over the issue. He expressed his sadness for George Floyd and black people across the world, who are subject to racism across all walks of life.

Also Read | Midfielder still part of Man United's plans despite Pogba transfer rumours

Paul Pogba statement: France international demands abolition of racism

Paul Pogba claimed that racism had to end, be it in football, school or at the workplace. He claimed that violent acts of racism should not be tolerated. He ended his note saying, "I can't tolerate, I won't tolerate." The France international joins a list of football stars who have spoken against the murder of Floyd, including the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi as well as Borussia Monchelgadbach star Marcus Thuram among others.

Paul Pogba statement comes after Jadon Sancho's gesture

Jadon Sancho scored thrice against Paderborn, his first professional career hat-trick. The young forward scored his first goal in the 57th minute and drew attention towards the tragic death of George Floyd. Sancho then went towards the camera to unveil a T-shirt with a message of support for George Floyd, that read, 'Justice for George Floyd'. However, he was booked by the referee for his act.

Also Read | Paul Pogba might have to take €3 million pay cut per year for Juventus return: Report

Paul Pogba statement: Paul Pogba transfer update

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Man United. Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez recently claimed on Twitter that he would be announcing his next club in the upcoming days. Reports have linked him with a move to the Old Trafford outfit and is touted to replace the France midfielder.

Also Read | Solskjaer counting on Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford for Premier League restart