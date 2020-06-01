Jadon Sancho Could Face Punishment Over George Floyd Tribute Celebration: Report

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho could reportedly be punished for his tribute to George Floyd during the Bundesliga game against Paderborn on Sunday. George Floyd was an African-American man who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week in what was another instance of racism in the United States.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho, Achraf Hakimi and others gesture support for 'Justice for George Floyd'

George Floyd death: Jadon Sancho dons 'Justice for George Floyd' t-shirt

Jadon Sancho scored his first professional hat-trick against Paderborn on Sunday, which was followed by a tribute to George Floyd. The England international displayed a t-shirt with the words, "Justice For George Floyd" written on it after he scored his first goal of the night. However, he was booked by the referee following the celebration, according to the rules of the game.

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Jadon Sancho took to Twitter after the game to speak about his first professional hat-trick. He claimed that it was a bitter-sweet moment, reminding the people that there are many important things in the world that were in need of a redressal. He also urged his fans to come together to demand justice, followed by the caption, "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd".

Also Read | Jadon Sancho terrorises Paderborn with hat-trick, Man United fans in awe of winger: Watch

George Floyd death: Jadon Sancho to be punished?

Recent media reports suggest that Sancho could face stringent punishment from the German FA for his gesture in wake of the George Floyd death. According to The Times, players are banned from displaying a personal message of any kind since 2014 in the Bundesliga. The report suggests that although the 20-year-old was booked by the referee, he could still be subject to further disciplinary action from the German FA.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho displays 'Justice for George Floyd' t-shirt after hat-trick against Paderborn

George Floyd death: Jadon Sancho joined by other Bundesliga players paying tribute

Sancho was not the only player in the Bundesliga to have paid tribute to George Floyd this past weekend. In the same game, Sancho's Dortmund teammate Achraf Hakimi was involved in a similar gesture after scoring against Paderborn. Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram took to a knee as a mark of tribute after scoring twice against Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. It remains to be seen whether the Bundesliga takes any action against Hakimi and Thuram.

Back in 2014, Union Berlin forward Anthony Ujah displayed a t-shirt with the name of Eric Garner imprinted on it, followed by words that read, "Can't breathe" and "justice", drawing attention to the killing of Eric Garner, who was killed in a similar manner as George Floyd. Ujah, who was plying his trade with Mainz at that time was warned and reminded of the ban on political statements during Bundesliga games.

Also Read | WWE star Sheamus dons customised Borussia Dortmund jersey while watching Bundesliga action