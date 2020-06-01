Jadon Sancho Terrorises Paderborn With Hat-trick, Man United Fans In Awe Of Winger: Watch

Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho played one of the best games for the Bundesliga giants against Paderborn in his professional career. The England international marked his first senior hat-trick in style as Manchester United fans praised his performance, amid links of a move to Old Trafford.

Paderborn vs Dortmund highlights: Jadon Sancho in support of George Floyd

First professional hat trick 🙏🏼. A bittersweet moment personally as there are more important things going on in the world today that we must address and help make a change. We have to come together as one & fight for justice. We are stronger together! ❤️ #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ntOtwOySCO — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) May 31, 2020

Borussia Dortmund scored six past Paderborn to maintain their dominance on the second spot on the Bundesliga points table. Despite a poor performance in the first half, Lucien Favre's men scored six times in the second half to mark a major victory after the defeat against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker. Thorgan Hazard opened the scoring in the 54th minute from a close-range finish. Three minutes later, Jadon Sancho scored his first half of the night with a simple tap-in, and went on to display a shirt with a message that read, "Justice for George Floyd."

Paderborn vs Dortmund highlights: Jadon Sancho completes hat-trick in injury time

Paderborn's Uwe Hunemeier converted from the spot in the 72nd minute after Emre Can was penalised for handling the ball inside the penalty area. However, Sancho restored his side's two-goal lead within two minutes as he netted the ball in the bottom-right corner. Achraf Hakimi scored in the 85th minute to make it 4-1, followed by a last-minute of regular time strike from Marcel Schmelzer. It looked difficult for Sancho to complete his hat-trick with the game in its dying stages, but the 20-year-old scored a phenomenal goal in injury time to mark the first hat-trick of his professional career.

Paderborn vs Dortmund highlights: Jadon Sancho's heartfelt message

Sancho took to Twitter after the game to express his feelings on scoring his first hat-trick. He claimed that it was a bitter-sweet moment, stating that there are many important things in the world that need to be addressed. He also urged his fans to come together to demand justice, followed by a caption, "#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."

Paderborn vs Dortmund highlights: Man United fans react to Sancho's performance

Now I desperately want Sancho at UNITED!!! ❤️😍 — Charlie (@sheshe_tom) May 31, 2020

Many more to come at united 👀❤️🔴 — Sam Kirby (@SK_IV_) May 31, 2020

Come home to united. — Eli Kofi 🖤🗡️ (@eli___k) May 31, 2020

Absolute king



Can’t wait to see you ballin at

Le Theatre next season 🔜🔴 — Naldo (@NaldoUtd) May 31, 2020

Jadon Sancho hat-trick: Jadon Sancho to Man United?

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a return to the Premier League after he reportedly made it clear that this will be his last season with Borussia Dortmund. The England international has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. Recent reports suggest that the Red Devils are considered as strong contenders to sign the 20-year-old with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on roping in the young winger as part of his rebuild.

