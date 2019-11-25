The Debate
Jadon Sancho Eager To Quit Borussia Dortmund After Recent Events

Football News

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been rumoured to be pushing for a move away from the German club with Manchester United and Liverpool possible options

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund in their recent 3-3 draw against Paderborn as he scored one goal and assisted another. The young English winger has scored four goals and assisted seven over the course of the 2019-20 season. However, there have been rumours floating around that Jadon Sancho feels 'out of place' at Borussia Dortmund. It seems that he is angling a move away from the German giants at the moment.

England teammate Tammy Abraham heaps praise on Jadon Sancho

Where will Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho play next season?

Jadon Sancho, who has featured for the Three Lions regularly through their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, is rumoured to be unhappy at Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks. Sancho has been feeling out of place ever since he was substituted in the first half itself as Borussia Dortmund lost by four goals to arch-rivals - Bayern Munich. Four English and Spanish top-flight teams are circling around Borussia Dortmund to bag the signature of the highly-rated England youngster. As per reports, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are eager to snap up Jadon Sancho from the Bundesliga giants.

Manchester United fans dreaming big with Sancho and Haaland?

Published:
