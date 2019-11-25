Jadon Sancho Eager To Quit Borussia Dortmund After Recent Events

Jadon Sancho starred for Borussia Dortmund in their recent 3-3 draw against Paderborn as he scored one goal and assisted another. The young English winger has scored four goals and assisted seven over the course of the 2019-20 season. However, there have been rumours floating around that Jadon Sancho feels 'out of place' at Borussia Dortmund. It seems that he is angling a move away from the German giants at the moment.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Fuels Borussia Dortmund To Chelsea Transfer Rumours

England teammate Tammy Abraham heaps praise on Jadon Sancho

"He's an assist man."https://t.co/Ka3ozUGqNx — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) November 17, 2019

Also Read | West Ham vs Tottenham player ratings, match result after Jose Mourinho's return

Where will Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho play next season?

Exclusive: Jadon Sancho felt humiliated/scapegoated/unprotected by Dortmund post Bayern loss + #BVB public comments. Current summer options Barcelona, Liverpool, Man Utd, Real Madrid. No preference yet. Man City want to be kept informed, no Chelsea contact https://t.co/Ty9G7qZhcv — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 24, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Explains Why He Broke Chelsea Promise; Netizens Go Wild!

Jadon Sancho, who has featured for the Three Lions regularly through their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, is rumoured to be unhappy at Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks. Sancho has been feeling out of place ever since he was substituted in the first half itself as Borussia Dortmund lost by four goals to arch-rivals - Bayern Munich. Four English and Spanish top-flight teams are circling around Borussia Dortmund to bag the signature of the highly-rated England youngster. As per reports, Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are eager to snap up Jadon Sancho from the Bundesliga giants.

Also Read | Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Eyeing A Move For Jadon Sancho

Manchester United fans dreaming big with Sancho and Haaland?

Man United line up '£185MILLION double swoop for Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland in January' as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revamp his attacking options https://t.co/SU4JPyT0nh pic.twitter.com/NuTrPgAT62 — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) November 17, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Becomes The 2nd Highest Paid Manager But Still Behind Pep Guardiola