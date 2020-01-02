The Debate
Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Rates The Premier League Higher Than LaLiga

Football News

Frenkie de Jong stated the Spanish clubs have always managed to grab important trophies such as the Champions League and the Europa League. Read more below

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Barcelona

Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong believes that the Premier League surpasses LaLiga because of the sheer intensity of the league in England. De Jong joined the Spanish Giants last summer after an eye-catching spell at Ajax. The 22-year-old was previously linked with defending Premier Leauge champions Manchester City before he made a €75 million move to defending LaLiga champions, FC Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong, on various occasions, expressed that it was his dream to play for the Catalans and with club legend Lionel Messi. The Dutch superstar, in a recent interview, compared LaLiga with the English top-tier league.

Frenkie de Jong's views on LaLiga vs Premier League

Frenkie de Jong in an interview with The Mirror stated that he used to think that LaLiga is the strongest league in the world with the kind of dominance the Spanish-clubs have maintained in European competition. De Jong added that the Spanish clubs have always managed to grab the important trophies like the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. However, De Jong's perspective has changed over a period of time as he admitted that the Premier League has gained power over the last few years.

According to Frenkie de Jong, LaLiga is better when it comes to pure skill but because of Premier League's sheer intensity, the English competition is at a slightly higher level. Since his move to Barcelona, the midfielder has found the net once and has recorded two assists in 18 LaLiga games. The defending LaLiga champions are currently at the top spot of the LaLiga points table with 39 points in the season so far. Barcelona will next face Espanyol on January 4, 2020.

