Jadon Sancho Set For Borussia Dortmund Exit After Chaos At Club

The Jadon Sancho transfer rumours refuse to die down, as the England international is once again linked with an exit after being left out of the starting XI during Borussia Dortmund's visit to the Camp Nou. Sancho was left on the bench by Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre, who was quoted as saying that he would only start players who "were focused" for the Barcelona game. However, Jadon Sancho did come off the bench to score a consolation goal in the 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Eager To Quit Borussia Dortmund After Recent Events

A leading German media publication has reported that Jadon Sancho arrived considerably late for a team meeting prior to the Barcelona game, which led to Sancho being resigned to the bench. This was the second time Jadon Sancho has been brought up for tardiness as the Dortmund forward was suspended by the club in October after he returned late from international duty with England. Jadon Sancho is also reported to have felt "scapegoated" after Lucien Favre withdrew Sancho after just 36 minutes during Bayern Munich's 4-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga earlier this month.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Fuels Borussia Dortmund To Chelsea Transfer Rumours

Jadon Sancho commenting on @VirgilvDijk Instagram earlier 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kx8rEeOmlI — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) November 26, 2019

Jadon Sancho transfer rumours

Prior to the start of the season, Borussia Dortmund appeared highly reluctant to sell their star forward after his meteoric rise in Germany. However, after his recent transgressions, Borussia Dortmund seem to have softened their stance and could look to sell Jadon Sancho as early as the January transfer window. As a result, we could very well see a bidding war come January. Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United maintain a high level of interest in a move for Jadon Sancho, whereas his former club Manchester City have also asked to be kept in the loop regarding his availability.

Also Read | Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Eyeing A Move For Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho would fit the mould for both Liverpool and Manchester United, with both clubs looking to sign young, promising talent. However, Liverpool could offer Jadon Sancho a more likely exit from Borussia Dortmund, considering the fact that the Reds are currently top of the Premier League table and are also the reigning champions of Europe. Jurgen Klopp's amicable ties with Borussia Dortmund could also prove pivotal if Liverpool were to make a move for Jadon Sancho.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Teams Up With Nike To Build A Pitch In South London