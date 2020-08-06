Jadon Sancho Transfer: Dortmund Director Optimistic About Keeping Winger For Next Season

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc remains optimistic about Jadon Sancho staying at the Signal Iduna Park for next season as Man United have refused to meet their €120m (£110m) valuation of the England international. Earlier this week, it was reported that Man United were threatening to walk away from the Jadon Sancho transfer if they failed to agree on a realistic fee for the star winger. Borussia Dortmund will begin their pre-season training from Monday, which is the deadline they have set for any potential move for Sancho to take place in the summer.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc: “I assume that Jadon will go to the training camp on Monday and play with us for the coming season.” #mufc #mujournal [süddeutsche zeitung, @Sport_Witness] — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 5, 2020

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Dortmund sporting director optimistic about Sancho stay

While speaking to SZ, Michael Zorc revealed that he expects Sancho to remain at Dortmund despite the transfer rumours around the Englishman. Zorc said: "We begin our training from Monday onwards and I assume Jadon (Sancho) will be a part of the camp that plays next season." Dortmund's managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke also reiterated that there was no offer from Man United for Sancho yet. "There has been no contact between Dortmund and Man United over Jadon Sancho, either indirectly or through alleged intermediaries but we have revealed a minimum offer that needs to be paid. Even Jadon has accepted that," Watzke said.

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho value a stumbling block

Jadon Sancho scored 20 goals and registered 20 assists in all competitions for Dortmund last season and remains the top target for Man United. Only last week, multiple reports claimed that Dortmund rejected an opening bid worth €98m (£90m) from Man United for Sancho. The Red Devils are keen on bolstering their attacking department having secured qualification for the Champions League.

Man United are reportedly unwilling to match Dortmund's asking price and threatened to walk away from the deal if the German club fails to agree on a realistic price for the star attacker. So far, Dortmund have stood their ground over Sancho's value, revealing that they will part with him only for a fee of €120m (£110m). Sancho still has two years remaining on his contract with Dortmund. Reports have stated that the 20-time English champions will turn their attention towards Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman as an alternative to Sancho.

