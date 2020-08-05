Sancho To United Done? Dortmund Star Plays Call Of Duty With Red Devils Ahead Of Move

The Jadon Sancho to United transfer saga has been one of the most talked-about deals of the summer with the Dortmund winger edging closer to a return to England with each passing day. The 20-year-old has established himself as one of Europe's finest young wingers and the Red Devils are ready to break the bank to bring the England international to Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho is regarded as key to Man United's rebuilding project under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and rumours of a £108 million (€120 million) are rife with speculation.

Football transfer news live: Dortmund star plays Call of Duty with Man United stars as Sancho to United rumours intensify

Man United attacker Jesse Lingard has fuelled the Sancho to United transfer rumours by suggesting that the Borussia Dortmund star regularly plays Call of Duty: Warzone with the Red Devils squad. In an interview with Sporf, Lingard revealed that a number of England national team players are hooked to the battle game and it's fairly popular in the Red Devils squad. The 27-year-old said that he plays Call of Duty: Warzone regularly with fellow Man United stars Marcus Rashfrod, Brandon Williams, Paul Pogba and Daniel James. Lingard also said that the Dortmund star is part of their session, fuelling the Jadon Sancho to United transfer rumours.

Jadon Sancho has already been working on that team chemistry with his future #mufc teammates on Call Of Duty 👀🎮 [@sporf] pic.twitter.com/z2O2ugDKvq — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) August 3, 2020

Man United transfer news live: Sancho to United in jeopardy as Red Devils threaten to walk away

According to Man United transfer news this week, the Red Devils have threatened to walk away from the Jadon Sancho deal over the lack of agreement over the transfer fee. Dortmund are unwilling to lower their £108 million (€120 million) asking price for the 20-year-old and Man United executives have suggested that they will look at alternatives if they can't reach a realistic agreement, according to ESPN. This is the latest twist in the Sancho to United transfer saga, with football transfer news reports having earlier suggested that the England international had agreed on a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

Sancho has agreed a five-year deal with Man United with wages close to £15.8m (€17.6m) per year. If the Sancho to United deal falls to materialise, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may eye a move for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. While a permanent deal looks unlikely, a loan move doesn't seem farfetched after the arrival of Leroy Sane in Munich. Man United transfer news also reports about the Red Devils' interest in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

(Image Courtesy: Bundesliga.com)