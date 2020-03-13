Premier League Suspended: Aston Villa Donating 850 Lunch Boxes Amid Coronavirus Crisis

With the outbreak of Coronavirus around the world, almost every footballing league around Europe has been suspended. The FA announced that Premier League will also be suspended until April. The precautions have been taken to control the Coronavirus outbreak amongst the players and teams. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for Coronavirus. There has, however, been a sliver of silver lining in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Premier League suspended: Aston Villa's warm gesture

However, football finds a way to keep spirits up in England and one such incident related to Aston Villa recently took place due to the suspension of the league. Aston Villa were ready to take on Chelsea on Matchday 30 in the Premier League this weekend. The match, however, won't go ahead due to the suspension. But, Aston Villa have found a way to make most of the situation. Aston Villa have decided to donate the food which was prepared for the match to the homeless people around Villa Park.

Premier League suspended: Coronavirus outbreak in the UK

The donation will be made through the Aston Villa Foundation. Aston Villa announced the news on their official Twitter handle which read: "850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities. If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30 pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700.".

Premier League suspended: Aston Villa's official Tweet

850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities.



If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700. #AVFC pic.twitter.com/qNHAsJfFff — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 13, 2020

We are pleased to say that all of the food has now been allocated to a number of homeless charities and housing shelters.



Thank you Twitter for ensuring this food doesn’t go to waste and it is going to those who will really benefit 👏 https://t.co/lpSIuT7bMu — Aston Villa Foundation (@AVFCFoundation) March 13, 2020

Premier League suspended: When will Premier League be back?

As reported, Premier League is only suspended until April 3, 2020. If the situation gets under control all the games will be resumed and rescheduled. Interestingly, the Premier League title could also be clinched on the weekend after top-flight action in England resumes, with Liverpool taking on Manchester City on April 5.

Premier League suspended: PL's official tweet