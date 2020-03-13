The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Premier League Suspended: Aston Villa Donating 850 Lunch Boxes Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Football News

Premier League suspended: Aston Villa have decided to donate the food which was prepared for the match to the homeless people around Villa Park.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Premier League suspended

With the outbreak of Coronavirus around the world, almost every footballing league around Europe has been suspended. The FA announced that Premier League will also be suspended until April. The precautions have been taken to control the Coronavirus outbreak amongst the players and teams. Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi have tested positive for Coronavirus. There has, however, been a sliver of silver lining in wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Also Read | Champions League, Europa League Set To Get Suspended Immediately: Reports

Premier League suspended: Aston Villa's warm gesture

However, football finds a way to keep spirits up in England and one such incident related to Aston Villa recently took place due to the suspension of the league. Aston Villa were ready to take on Chelsea on Matchday 30 in the Premier League this weekend. The match, however, won't go ahead due to the suspension. But, Aston Villa have found a way to make most of the situation. Aston Villa have decided to donate the food which was prepared for the match to the homeless people around Villa Park.

Also Read | Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

Premier League suspended: Coronavirus outbreak in the UK

The donation will be made through the Aston Villa Foundation. Aston Villa announced the news on their official Twitter handle which read: "850 staff packed lunches and hot food for tomorrow’s postponed game is being donated to support homeless charities. If your organisation is interested and able to collect food from Villa Park by 4.30 pm today, please contact the @AVFCFoundation on 0121 327 2299 ext 5700.".

Also Read | Bundesliga Season Could Be Called Off With Rising Cases Of Coronavirus In Germany

Premier League suspended: Aston Villa's official Tweet

Also Read | Liverpool Keeper Adrian Sends Message To Fans After Champions League Howler Vs Atletico

Premier League suspended: When will Premier League be back?

As reported, Premier League is only suspended until April 3, 2020. If the situation gets under control all the games will be resumed and rescheduled. Interestingly, the Premier League title could also be clinched on the weekend after top-flight action in England resumes, with Liverpool taking on Manchester City on April 5.

Premier League suspended: PL's official tweet

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Kamal Nath
KAMAL NATH WRITES TO MP GUV. READ
Akhilesh
SP COUNTERS YOGI GOVT'S POSTER
Trump
TRUMP DOWNPLAYED CORONAVIRUS: US
Sengar
SENGAR GETS 10 YEAR JAIL TERM
NO "JYOTIRADITYA SCINDIA-LIKE" FIGURE IN MVA ALLIES: AJIT PAWAR
Farah
FARAH KHAN ON A 'CORONA STAYCATION'