Jadon Sancho Transfer: Borussia Dortmund CEO Makes Bold Claim Regarding Star's Future

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has claimed that the Jadon Sancho transfer is unlikely to happen since the England international is "very happy" at the club. This statement comes as a surprise due to the fact that Sancho has been linked with a move away from Germany for quite some time. The England international earlier expressed his desire to make a return to the Premier League.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho to accept Man United's offer as City didn't add 'Anti-United' clause: Reports

Jadon Sancho transfer: Player is happy at Dortmund despite 'Sancho to Man United' rumours

While speaking to BBC Sport, CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke asserted that Jadon Sancho does not want to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season. He said that the player feels that he has a bright future with the Bundesliga giants. He also asserted that they have a very cordial relationship with Sancho and his agent despite frequent rumours of a departure to the Premier League.

Man United transfer news: Sancho to Man United a high possibility

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea are believed to be interested in signing Jadon Sancho. It was also reported that the player's contract does not have a release clause, which makes it difficult for clubs to negotiate for the English sensation. However, Hans-Joachim Watzke has clarified that the club have enough money and rather wish to succeed on the pitch. The present team is capable enough to win several titles, claimed the Dortmund CEO.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Liverpool should sign Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, claims former Reds star

Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho to Man United?

Jadon Sancho moved to Borussia Dortmund in 2017 from Manchester City. He went on to establish himself as one of the most promising prospects in football. The winger has netted 17 goals along with 18 assists in 33 games for the Bundesliga outfit. It is reported that any team that wishes to sign the England international will have to shell out at least £100 million. While his contract with Dortmund runs until 2022, Man United are reportedly prepared to pay the hefty amount demanded by Dortmund.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Chelsea hold talks as Blues aim summer move for Dortmund star: Reports

Jadon Sancho has been in exceptional form for Borussia Dortmund this season. He scored the only goal against SC Freiburg to secure three all-important points for his side, as they keep pace with Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund are currently placed third on the Bundesliga points table and will next play against fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach in another crunch clash this weekend.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho transfer: Jamie Carragher urges Chelsea to sign Jadon Sancho after Hakim Ziyech deal