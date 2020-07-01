Man United Unwilling To Pay More Than £50 Million For Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho

Premier League giants Man United will reportedly not pay more than £50 million for a Jadon Sancho transfer from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Man United vice-chairman Ed Woodward earlier ruled out the possibility of splashing hefty sums on players in the summer amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke predicted that no club in Europe will be willing to match the £104 million price tag set on Sancho.

Manchester United are refusing to pay over the odds for Jadon Sancho valuing him at no more than £50M pic.twitter.com/37Hl8lv88H — Football Daily (@footballdaily) June 30, 2020

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Dortmund CEO makes a prediction on Sancho future

Man United have been leading the race for Sancho but officials at Old Trafford reportedly believe Dortmund's £104m valuation of the attacker does not reflect the costly fallout of the pandemic. The Jadon Sancho transfer news made headlines this week when Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claimed that the 20-year-old winger would have no 'coronavirus discount' if clubs are looking to prise him away from the Signal Iduna Park. Jason Sancho still has two years left on his contract and has not requested a move away from Dortmund, added Watzke. Senior officials at Man United have reportedly told Sky Sports that the Red Devils will offer less than half of Dortmund's asking price to negotiate a deal for Sancho.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Man United won't pay more than £50m for Sancho

The latest developments in the Jadon Sancho transfer saga claim that Man United will not pay more than £50m for the services of the English winger. There are several other top European clubs that are monitoring Sancho's situation at Dortmund and this could mean that the 20-time English champions might miss out on signing the talented young winger. Sancho enjoyed another stellar season with the Bundesliga side, scoring 20 goals and notching up 18 assists in all competitions.

Jadon Sancho transfer news: Ed Woodward to sell five stars to lure Sancho?

According to reports from The Independent, Man United vice-chairman Ed Woodward was hoping to offload at least five players to finance a move for Sancho. Jesse Lingard appears to be the first one on the exit list having fallen further down the pecking order for Solskjaer. Ed Woodward also wants to get rid of unwanted defenders Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling and even Phil Jones to raise funds. Alexis Sanchez, currently on loan at Inter Milan, could be sold permanently to the Serie A club over the summer. In other news, Man United breezed past Brighton with a 3-0 win on Tuesday night keeping their hopes of a top-four finish alive.

Image Credits - Jadon Sancho Instagram, AP