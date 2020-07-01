Bruno Fernandes’ Brilliant Reaction To David De Gea’s Stunning Save Vs Brighton; Watch

A Bruno Fernandes double helped Manchester United register a comfortable 3-0 win over Brighton at The Amex on Tuesday. The Portuguese midfielder scored either side of half-time and featured extensively in the Man United vs Brighton highlights as he dominated the Seagulls throughout the course of the game. An incredible David de Gea save also sneaked into the Man United vs Brighton highlights, with Bruno Fernandes applauding the Spanish international's efforts to keep a clean sheet.

Bruno Fernandes goals: Portuguese star reacts to David de Gea save vs Brighton

David de Gea enjoyed a quiet day between the sticks as Manchester United led by Bruno Fernandes dominated possession forcing Brighton into their own half. With Graham Potter opting for a lone striker system against the Red Devils, United's dominance meant that the Seagulls hardly threatened the United goal, as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof both took the liberty to make deep runs into the opposition box. However, Brighton came close to getting on the scoresheet around the 69th minute, when Leandro Trossard teed up Aaron Connolly for an audacious attempt on goal, only for the Spaniard to dive across and make an outstanding save. The De Gea save was appreciated by his teammates, as the Conolly shot look destined to nestle into the top corner. Bruno Fernandes, who was substituted around the hour-mark, was also in awe of the De Gea save, as he applauded the goalkeeper's effort from the bench.

David de Gea’s superb save 👏



Man United vs Brighton highlights: Bruno Fernandes goals help Red Devils register comfortable 3-0 win

Manchester United eased to victory against Brighton on Tuesday after an inspired Bruno Fernandes led the Red Devils' charge at The Amex. Teenage sensation Mason Greenwood put United in front after smashing one in with his left foot into the near post before Fernandes scored a stunner from outside the box, thanks to a deft pass from Paul Pogba. In the second half, Bruno scored his second and United's third of the game, with a powerful volley from Greenwood's cross.

The win helped Manchester United move to fifth in the Premier League standings, five points off Chelsea who hold a two-point lead over the Red Devils, albeit with a game in hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will qualify for the Champions League as things stand due to Manchester City's ban but will hope to continue their 15-match unbeaten run and cement a guaranteed place in the competition by breaking into the top four in the Premier League standings.

