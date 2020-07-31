Jadon Sancho Transfer News: How Memphis Depay Could Help Man United Sign Dortmund Star

Borussia Dortmund winger has been heavily linked with Manchester United for a while now. Earlier reports covering Jadon Sancho transfer news had revealed how personal terms have already been agreed with the winger, with the transfer fee proving to be a stumbling block between the clubs. As the saga has developed, Dortmund have been adamant that they are happy to keep the young winger, refusing to budge on their asking price. Now, publications covering Man United transfer news have suggested how a former Manchester United player could help them land Jadon Sancho this summer.

Man United transfer news: Memphis Depay could help club land Sancho

Memphis Depay has been brought into the conversation for Borussia Dortmund as a Jadon Sancho replacement #mulive [bild] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 30, 2020

Bild, covering Man United transfer news, reports how the Depay to Dortmund transfer could help Manchester United sign Jadon Sancho. It disclosed that the Bundesliga giants are looking at a £40m deal that will see Memphis Depay move to the Bundesliga, presumably as a replacement for the outgoing Sancho. The German publication also reports that Memphis Depay is looking for a move this season after Lyon failed to qualify for the Champions League

Memphis Depay had earlier signed for Manchester United amidst great fanfare. The Dutchman arrived from PSV Eindhoven in a £30m deal in 2015 and was given the iconic No. 7 shirt. However, Depay failed to find his feet in England, with the Manchester United flop managing just two league goals before he was shipped off to Lyon for £14m in 2017. Memphis Depay has since had a resurgence in Ligue 1, with the Dutch winger being one of the most important players in the Lyon starting XI.

Jadon Sancho transfer news roundup

The Depay to Dortmund rumours will be exciting for Manchester United fans, as it signals that the German club are looking to replace Jadon Sancho. All reports publishing Jadon Sancho transfer news have indicated that while Sancho is keen to move to England, it is the fee which is proving to be a stumbling block between Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

BVB are believed to be holding out for at least £100m. Addressing the Jadon Sancho transfer news, Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said on Thursday that the club will be happy to keep the Englishman for the 2020-21 season since he has a contract with the club until 2022.

Sancho himself sent the Man United transfer news cycle into a frenzy on Thursday, after he posted a picture of himself with Marcus Rashford. Sancho, while sharing a picture of himself with Marcus Rashford in an England shirt, wrote how if they’re in the same team they will never be defeated. Man United fans took the post as a hint that the English star is interested in moving to Manchester United, with fans even going as far as to speculate the jersey number he might take up at Old Trafford.

Image Courtesy: instagram/sanchooo10, instagram/menphisdepay