Man United Transfer News: Jack Grealish Unsure Of Villa Future, Solskjaer Eyes Quick Move

Both Manchester United and Aston Villa managed to complete their objectives on the final day of the Premier League season. While United booked their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League with a win over Leicester, Aston Villa’s draw against West Ham ensured that they avoided the drop. With the season done and dusted, football transfer news involving the Jack Grealish transfer has resurfaced. The Jack Grealish transfer rumour mill was set rolling after Aston Villa boss Dean Smith admitted he is unsure whether Grealish will stay at Aston Villa next season.

Man United transfer news: Grealish to United transfer possible according to reports

Reports covering Man United transfer news have been reporting on the Jack Grealish transfer links for a while now. The possibility of the young Englishman moving to United was further boosted after the Daily Mail disclosed that the player had chosen to buy a house in the north-west. News about a possible Grealish transfer to United surfaced in June when Daily Star mentioned that the Aston Villa star has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford. The Daily Star also reported that the Grealish to United deal could be completed within the next month, now that Manchester United have secured Champions League football for next season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Jack Grealish his top priority for next season, as he eyes a British talent that can play attacking midfield.

Dean Smith (Aston Villa head coach): "I've got no idea [if Jack Grealish stays]. His contract has got another three or fours years on it. We've got billionaire owners and if people want him, then he's going to cost an awful lot of money." #mulive [telegraph] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 26, 2020

However, any Jack Grealish transfer will involve a high transfer fee. Grealish’s value has been pegged at £80m. With Aston Villa having avoided the drop, Villa manager Smith had also spoken about how clubs interested in Villa players will have to spend a lot. Thus, it looks like the Grealish to United transfer will be dependent on whether the two clubs can agree on Grealish’s value. However, United fans hoping for the Jack Grealish transfer will be boosted by the latest comments made by the player’s agent. Jonathan Barnett had, earlier this month, suggested that the player will benefit from playing Champions League football next season. With United’s place secured in the competition next season, it can only mean a good thing for the Grealish to Untied links.

Man United transfer news round-up

It was only a matter of weeks ago redundant questions such as, "do United need Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish?" were being asked. The answer has always been yes #mufc https://t.co/zZioPtsGbL — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 20, 2020

Jack Grealish isn’t the only player that has been linked to the club. In addition to working on the Jack Grealish transfer, the Red Devils are reportedly looking at 3 other high profile targets as well. Manchester United have also been heavily linked to Borussia Dortmund winger Jaden Sancho, with reports covering football transfer news revealing that a transfer fee for the player is proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations. Even legends such as Gary Neville and Roy Keane while talking about Man United transfer news have suggested that the club should look at bringing in young talent now that they have secured Champions League football for next season.

