Jadon Sancho Lavishes Praise On Paul Pogba's Skills, Sends Man United Fans Into A Frenzy

A video of Jadon Sancho praising Manchester United star Paul Pogba has gone viral online sending the fans of the red half of Manchester into a tizzy on social media. The Dortmund winger has long been linked with a move to the Red Devils and his latest comments have had Manchester United fans dreaming about him linking up with the French World Cup winner. The England international picked Pogba in the Jadon Sancho best XI and has Man United fans across the globe hoping that he'll return to England and line up at Old Trafford next season.

Jadon Sancho best XI: Man United fans excited after Dortmund star lavishes praise on Paul Pogba

Borussia Dortmund posted a video on Monday of star winger Jadon Sancho picking his ultimate FIFA 2020 team. The Sancho best XI had Marc-Ander ter Stegen in goal, while Dortmund teammates Raphaël Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi were named full-backs. Sergio Ramos and Virgil van Dijk were the centre-backs, while Kevin De Bruyne and Paul Pogba occupied the midfield slots.

Jadon Sancho's appreciation of the French international sent Man United supporters into a frenzy on Twitter after the video emerged. Explanting his selection of Paul Pogba, Sanchi said that the 2018 World Cup winner is very skilful and he likes players that try things that are different to others. The Dortmund star chose to go with a four-pronged attack in the Sancho best XI, with Paris Saint-Germain stars Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe on either wing, while Barcelona legend and six-time Ballon D'or winner Lionel Messi slotted in at No. 10. Robert Lewandowski was picked as the sole striker.

Update @Sanchooo10: Ultimatum from @BVB to @ManUtd. If United wants to bid for Sancho, the deal must be done til August 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 7, 2020

Man United transfer news: Dortmund set a deadline for Jadon Sancho transfer

According to German newspaper Ruhr Nachrichten, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have set the Jadon Sancho transfer fee at a whopping €120 million and have asked his suitors to pay up before August 10. According to the latest round of Man United transfer news, Dortmund will not accept any bids below their valuation for a Jadon Sancho transfer or offers to come in after August 10. The England international is likely to stay put at Signal Iduna Park if his suitors don't adhere to BVB's demands, as the club hierarchy has received no indication that Jadon Sancho wants a move despite countless news portals suggesting otherwise.

While Dortmund are seeking €120 million for a Jadon Sancho transfer, chief suitors Manchester United are unwilling to breach the €110m mark for the England international. The Red Devils are reluctant to breach the €105 million they paid for Paul Pogba in 2016 and have reportedly agreed on all personal terms with the dynamic winger with the transfer fee being the only roadblock in Jadon Sanchi's transfer to Manchester United.

