Marcus Rashford Misses Open Net After Thrilling Counter-attack Vs Sheffield United: Watch

Manchester United had a task at hand this week after the unimpressive draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. The Red Devils did not disappoint this time around, as Anthony Martial scored thrice to secure an all-important three points against Sheffield United at Old Trafford. Despite the victory, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was handed a minor problem, with Marcus Rashford yet to score since the resumption of the Premier League.

Man United vs Sheffield United: Anthony Martial scores from Marcus Rashford assist

Man United began the game amid the buzz of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes starting together for the first time. The Red Devils were off to a flyer in their first game at Old Trafford since the hiatus. In the 7th minute, Marcus Rashford's brilliant pass inside the Sheffield United penalty area was coupled with a close-range tap-in from Anthony Martial, which broke the deadlock early on.

Man United vs Sheffield United: Marcus Rashford misses open goal

How did Marcus Rashford miss this? 😳 pic.twitter.com/aJ6fD7p9Dq — Prime Football (@PrimeFoootball) June 24, 2020

Marcus Rashford had a brilliant opportunity to score his first goal since his injury when he produced a magnificent run from outside the Man United penalty area, after receiving a quick throw from goalkeeper David de Gea. He passed the ball towards Anthony Martial while the Sheffield defence was caught unguarded. Martial returned the favour to Rashford after dodging Sheffield goalkeeper Simon Moore, but the England international missed an open net, hitting the ball outside the post.

Man United vs Sheffield United: Anthony Martial doubles lead before half time

Despite the surprising miss from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial continued his sensational form. The France international doubled his side's lead just before half-time after some brilliant build-up play by the entire team, followed by Aaron-Wan Bissaka's amazing ball to the lurking striker.

Man United vs Sheffield United: Marcus Rashford bags two assists

Though Marcus Rashford failed to slot the ball into an empty goal, he did compensate for his debacle after he assisted Anthony Martial's third goal of the night in the 74th minute, signing off for the night at Old Trafford with two assists to his name. The victory takes Man United's tally to 49 points in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to have found the rhythm with the midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes. His side will next play wooden spooners Norwich City on Saturday, June 27.

