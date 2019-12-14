James Milner Signs Two Year Contract Extension With Liverpool

James Milner has signed a two-year contract extension with Liverpool that will keep him at the Merseyside club till 2022. The announcement of the contract extension was made on Friday evening, on a day when the European Champions also announced a contract extension for manager Jurgen Klopp and his staff.

Milner signs an extension

Milner signed for the club on a free transfer in 2015 and since played an integral role in the side. He is the vice-captain of the club and has seen the club transition to be one of the biggest in the world, winning the Champions League last summer.

On the decision of extending his contract, the Englishman said, "I’ve been lucky and privileged to play for this club for four-and-a-half years now, it has been an amazing time seeing how the club is changing and developing. I just enjoy coming into training every day, working with this group of players, this manager and coaching staff, and being part of this football club. We had discussions with the club and this was obviously the ideal for me, this was what I wanted to do – stay and play at the highest level as long as I can."

Klopp heaped praise on this vice-captain and was appreciated the commitment and leadership shown by Milner. He said, "He is our vice-captain and obviously one of the big leaders in our squad. He is just as important to us off the pitch in the dressing room as he is on the field, and that tells you everything as he is a big, big player for us. He is a big voice in the dressing room and someone all of the players look up to and respect."

He went on to say, "He has an outstanding attitude: towards football, towards looking after himself and towards looking after others. He is an outstanding footballer and we all believe he still has a lot left to give, which is why this deal makes so much sense for all. He is an exceptional player, professional, and person.”

