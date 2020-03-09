The Debate
The Debate
Real Madrid Fans React In Fury After Loss Against Betis, Barcelona Back On Top In LaLiga

Football News

Real Madrid were dethroned from the top spot in the LaLiga standings this past weekend after a surprising 2-1 loss away to Real Betis with Barcelona now on top.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid's supporters were on cloud nine after their big 'El Clasico' win against Barcelona in LaLiga last week. They regained the top spot in the LaLiga standings with a 2-0 win over their arch-rivals. A number of LaLiga fans believed that Zinedine Zidane's men had all the ingredients to win the league after the game against Barcelona until they paid a visit to the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Real Betis completely outperformed Real Madrid in their own backyard as Betis registered a 2-1 win over Los Blancos.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid highlights: Real Madrid take a hit in LaLiga standings

Real Madrid were outplayed for major parts of the game as they found themselves on the losing side against a team that failed to grab a single win in their last four games. Sidnei drew the first blood in the match as he caught Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois napping. It was a shocker for Real Madrid as the goal seemed to catch Real Madrid unawares. However, Real Madrid made a comeback in the game with a 45th-minute Karim Benzema penalty. There was nothing much to separate both sides in the second half. Cristian Tello's 82nd-minute goal settled the game for Real Beltis as Real Madrid were dethroned from the top spot in the LaLiga standings.

LaLiga Live: Real Betis vs Real Madrid highlights and fan reactions

 

