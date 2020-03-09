Real Madrid Fans React In Fury After Loss Against Betis, Barcelona Back On Top In LaLiga

Real Madrid's supporters were on cloud nine after their big 'El Clasico' win against Barcelona in LaLiga last week. They regained the top spot in the LaLiga standings with a 2-0 win over their arch-rivals. A number of LaLiga fans believed that Zinedine Zidane's men had all the ingredients to win the league after the game against Barcelona until they paid a visit to the Benito Villamarin Stadium. Real Betis completely outperformed Real Madrid in their own backyard as Betis registered a 2-1 win over Los Blancos.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Spends This OUTRAGEOUS Amount Monthly On Georgina Rodriguez: Reports

Real Betis vs Real Madrid highlights: Real Madrid take a hit in LaLiga standings

Real Madrid were outplayed for major parts of the game as they found themselves on the losing side against a team that failed to grab a single win in their last four games. Sidnei drew the first blood in the match as he caught Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois napping. It was a shocker for Real Madrid as the goal seemed to catch Real Madrid unawares. However, Real Madrid made a comeback in the game with a 45th-minute Karim Benzema penalty. There was nothing much to separate both sides in the second half. Cristian Tello's 82nd-minute goal settled the game for Real Beltis as Real Madrid were dethroned from the top spot in the LaLiga standings.

#Zidane: ''We have to look foward, we are going to fight for @LaLiga title until the end.''



These are words that @FCBarcelona

Should be saying not us...😒 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/iEfFea62zU — RealMadrid 9ja (@RealMadrid9ja) March 9, 2020

Also Read | Iker Casillas Confirms That His House Was Searched Amid Tax Fraud Investigation

LaLiga Live: Real Betis vs Real Madrid highlights and fan reactions

Any regular barca season should've seen us blown out of league title hopes by now. Zidane lost his last full league campaign by 17 points. He was tactically inept then but sheer quality we had on pitch was overwhelmingly good. He

hasn't improved much. (1/2)#RealMadrid #Zidane — Pure Madridismo (@madridbayan) March 8, 2020

But he has been unlucky to not have his most creative player fit for the entire season. He should also be credited for integration of mendy and valverde in the team. But he has failed to integrate another goal scoring alternative to benzema which is hurting us now. (2/2) — Pure Madridismo (@madridbayan) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Says Bust-up With Raheem Sterling 'changed Him As A Person'

Zidane's post-match interview.



🗣️"It's our worst game of the season. It has lacked energy, creativity, possession, aggressiveness. It's a bad day and it can happen. You don't have to go crazy."#BetisRealMadrid #Zidane pic.twitter.com/FDoRfg52jc — Los Merengues (@Los_Merengues13) March 8, 2020

Also Read | Barcelona Manager Quique Setien Losing The Dressing Room As Stars "Doubt His Capabilities"