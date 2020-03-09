Liverpool May Celebrate Premier League Title Win Without Any Fans Amid Coronavirus Scare

Liverpool are just two wins away from clinching their first Premier League title in 30 years. Although Jurgen Klopp's side will not get their hands on the golden Premier League trophy, winning the English top-tier league will mean the world to them. However, it might just happen that Liverpool's die-hard fans may not be present at the time when they will lift their trophy. With the spread of the deadly coronavirus, even Premier League games can be played behind closed doors.

Liverpool title win: Premier League games can be played behind closed doors

Serie A has already announced that their games will be played without their fans till April. It is a precaution to avoid the spread of the disease. The same can be applied in other leagues as well. It is expected that English government officials will meet Premier League officials to discuss the possibility of playing the remaining games behind closed doors.

If Manchester City lose to Arsenal or Burnley in the coming weeks, a win against Everton will cement Liverpool's title this year. However, if the Premier League decides to ban the fans from attending the games, Liverpool might just celebrate the glory without their loyal fans.

Liverpool title win: Coronavirus effect on Premier League

Premier League is expected to come up with a decision today. They'll decide if the games will be played behind closed doors or not. It will be a major disappointment for the fans as they have been waiting for decades to sing the famous 'You will never walk alone' chant.

If the spread of coronavirus increases in the coming month, there is a big chance of Liverpool not being able to celebrate their Premier League title with fans. That said, precaution against the contagious virus is very important and Premier League will do everything possible to keep their teams and fans safe.

Coronavirus effect on Premier League

“It’s not important what famous people say... My opinion about corona, it's not important."



Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says only “people with knowledge should talk about” the novel coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/UwC9HrG7Em — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) March 4, 2020

