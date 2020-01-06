Jamie Carragher Slams Manchester United Owners 'Glazers' And Ed Woodward

Manchester United played against Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA Cup on January 4, 2020. The match ended in a draw, with both sides unable to score past each other. The draw has attracted criticism from many, including the likes of Jamie Carragher.

Also Read | Manchester United contact Jimenez, Neves over potential January transfer

Jamie Carragher slammed Ed Woodward and Glazers family

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has reportedly slammed the owners of Manchester United for not bothering about the results. United have been in the process of recruiting a director of football, with many names popping up for the post. This includes the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Edwin van der Sar and Patrice Evra. However, Carragher has criticised United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward for ignoring experienced people for the post and rather focusing on former United stars who have no experience for the position.

Also Read | Ed Woodward handed January transfer demand after McTominay suffers knee ligament injury

Jamie Carragher criticised Glazers family for not bothering about Manchester United

According to Jamie Carragher, Ed Woodward has overlooked sensible candidates, implying that he cares about ‘image over substance’. He further added that ‘The Glazers’, the family which owns the club, have been tolerating Woodward’s approach for long and do not bother much about United’s results on the pitch. Criticising the Glazers, he stated that they do not care because United are making money regardless of what is happening on the pitch.

Also Read | Jamie Carragher apologises to Patrice Evra for 'Suarez' incident

Manchester United will next play against Manchester City

Manchester United were forced to settle for a draw at Molineux Stadium in the third round of the FA Cup. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side failed to register a single shot on target in a game for the first time in five years. United also suffered a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Arsenal in their previous Premier League clash and now sit fifth on the Premier League points table, 27 points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. The Red Devils will next play against Manchester City on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 (January 8 according to IST) in the first leg of the Football League Cup semifinal at Old Trafford.

Also Read | Manchester United tried cutting agent Mino Raiola from Erling Haaland's transfer: Reports