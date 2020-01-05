Manchester United Contact Jimenez, Neves Over Potential January Transfer

As per reports, Manchester United have contacted two Wolves' players Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves over a potential transfer in the January transfer window. It is said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will bring in one or two signings in the transfer window with Ed Woodward set to back the inexperienced Norweigian. With the Red Devils placed fifth and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, Woodward will be ready to shell out money to boost United's hopes for a top-four finish in the 2019-20 season.

Jimenez and Neves to United?

Forward Raul Jimenez emerged as one of United's transfer targets after Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku were offloaded to Inter Milan. Jimenez has bagged a total of 17 goals in 34 appearances for the Wolves. One more reason that has emerged for United to identify Jimenez as a target is that the Red Devils' former no.1 target Erling Haaland signed for German club Borussia Dortmund. According to reports, Wolves are reluctant to lose both Jimenez and Neves but will be ready to let the players go if the potential bidders meet the set valuations.

Manchester United are also in contact with midfielder Neves with a possible transfer to the Theatre of Dreams in January. According to reports, the midfielder has impressed critics and managers alike but prefers to join Serie A club Juventus if the opportunity comes knocking on his door.

Responding to the rumours, Solskjaer said that Neves is another good player that United has been linked with, adding that the midfielder has a lot of quality. He further said that he will not be able to comment on such rumors. The Red Devils were involved in a drab 0-0 draw against Wolves in their third-round FA Cup match. The draw has resulted in a third-round FA Cup replay that will be played at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is keen on signing a midfielder in the January Transfer Window with another target Christian Eriksen closing in on a transfer to Inter Milan. United are also said to have offered 45 million pounds plus Jesse Lingard in order to prize away James Maddison from Leicester City.

(With inputs from agencies)