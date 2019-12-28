Ed Woodward Handed January Transfer Demand After McTominay Suffers Knee Ligament Injury

Scott McTominay walked away on crutches after suffering a knee ligament injury in United's 4-1 win over Newcastle United on December 26, Ed Woodward was handed a January transfer window request to solve United's midfield problems. According to reports, the Red Devils were expected to sign Bruno Fernandes from Sporting SP but the club refused to let go of the midfielder, prompting United to try to sign the playmaker in the January transfer window or in the summer.

Ed Woodward handed transfer demand

According to reports, a few of the fans that with Scott's injury, United should find it necessary to sign a new midfielder in the transfer window. Someone said that if United do not buy a midfielder soon enough then it will be detrimental to their hopes o finishing in the top four.

The Red Devils have endured the worst start to a Premier League season with a realisation that the midfield is an area they need to work on because of numerous injuries and poor performances by a lot of players. After losing Paul Pogba due to an ankle injury, United was forced to play with a makeshift midfield in a couple of games. Brazilian midfielder Fred has failed to live up to his 52 million pounds price tag.

However, McTominay has impressed so far this season. The Scottish player suffered a knee injury after he collided with Sean Longstaff(another former United transfer target) in the second half and was substituted with Pogba who recently came back after a lengthy injury spell. After the match, United manager Solskjaer said that McTominay had suffered a knee ligament injury which could see him sidelined for a long period of time.

Manchester United midfielder, Scott Mctominay, has become a crucial part of the team's midfield as the Scottish player has showcased a lot of convincing displays in the past few matches. He showed his worth during the 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Chelsea on October 30.

United's tradition of fielding home-grown players

His performances justified the reason as to why former manager, Jose Mourinho, regarded him as a very valuable and a skilled player and it is very obvious that Ole thinks of the midfielder in the same way. He has also formed a formidable partnership with Fred. His maturity and intelligence as a player have made it evident that he putting his heart and soul into the game and is playing for the crest on the Manchester United shirt. He is one player who stays calm and composed. Scott Mctominay has been a Manchester United player from the start, joining the club academy at the age of 9 and earning his place in the first team through pure talent.

