Javier Hernandez's Wife Rubbishes Rumours Of Her Being 'Unfaithful' To Ex-Man United Star

Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez's wife has lashed out at rumours suggesting that she was unfaithful to the now Los Angeles Galaxy star. The 26-year-old model and travel blogger Sarah Kohan married the Mexican international in a secret ceremony after having made their relationship official in 2018. Kohan is currently in her native Australia with their two children Noah and Nala.

Javier Hernandez wife Sarah Kohan slams infidelity rumours

Questions about the status of Javier Hernandez and Sarah Kohan's relationship started surfacing a few weeks ago when fans picked up on the fact the couple appeared to have stopped posting photos of them together on their social media. Rumours have linked the former Manchester United striker's coach and friend Diego Dreyfus to unfounded claims that he and Sarah became close. Sarah has 1.6 million followers on Instagram but has declined so far to address claims that her marriage is in trouble.

However, the 26-year-old Australian had denied being unfaithful in her marriage to Javier Hernandez. The globe-trotting model in an Instagram post wrote, “For all the news outlets making up rumours about me, I would like to say that I have never been with another person physically or emotionally since I met Javier. Please stop with all the accusations insinuating that I have. That’s not the person I am. Please respect mine and my family’s privacy". The 26-year-old's angry outburst came after a TV reporter quizzed her about the state of their relationship in a Los Angeles shopping centre outside her car before she left for Australia.

Kohan and Hernandez started dating in 2018 and married in secret just a year later. Chicharito, nicknamed the Little Pea, is also said to have dodged questions about their relationship during a recent Instagram Live with fans. The couple welcomed their first son in the summer of 2019. Sarah also had a son before meeting Javier, and recently fans had linked that Dreyfus could be his father. However, Kohan had slammed those claims at the time, asking the haters to stop trolling her family. Javier Hernandez spent four seasons at Manchester United with spells at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla, before signing for LA Galaxy in the summer.

(Image Courtesy: Sarah Kohan Instagram)