Man United Transfer News: Jadon Sancho Negotiations Might Resume In Summer Of 2021

Man United are unlikely to sign Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho in the January transfer window, according to German journalist Raphael Honigstein. The Red Devils were keen on landing Sancho at Old Trafford in the summer but had two bids rejected by the Bundesliga outfit. Honigstein believes that Sancho has now slowly begun to find his rhythm at the Westfalenstadion after a relatively slow start to the season and big-money offers are expected to arrive for the England international in the summer transfer window.

Man United transfer news: German journalist believes Red Devils will pursue Sancho in the summer of 2021

Jadon Sancho had a relatively quiet start to the season with Dortmund and Man United's interest in the youngster appeared to have cooled off just weeks before the January transfer window. However, Sancho now has two goals and two assists in his last three matches for Dortmund. According to German journalist Raphael Honigstein, a small winter break for the 20-year-old has done wonders for his confidence.

Earlier this week, reports from the Daily Mail suggested that the United board was debating whether the club should continue in their pursuit of Sancho in the summer given that Solskjar has already guided the team to the summit of the Premier League table. However, Honigstein, on the Transfer Podcast, revealed that United's interest in Sancho is likely to reignite in the summer of 2021.

@honigstein on Jadon Sancho - "But everybody in Dortmund knows nothing will happen in January, the player is not agitating for a move, there's a very clear agreement that transfers of that magnitude at Dortmund will only happen in the summer via @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/1DEJViB6j2 — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) January 18, 2021

Honigstein said, "He (Sancho) is beginning to click again. He looks really sharp, he looks up for it. And I think the debates or the names being mentioned will increase again because his form is picking up again. But everyone knows that he will not leave Dortmund in January"

He went on to explain Christian Puclisic's situation when the USMNT star signed for Chelsea. "There was a big transfer announced in January a couple of years ago. That was Christian Pulisic [to Chelsea]. But remember, even his deal was the deal for the summer. So if United are confident of a Sancho transfer in January, they can seal the deal now and see him arrive at Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.", added Honigstein.

United came under huge pressure to sign Sancho before the summer transfer window closed in October, with Dortmund demanding £108million for their young attacker. However, United chief Ed Woodward refused to meet Dortmund's asking price, unwilling to splash out a British record fee in the middle of a pandemic which crippled football’s finances. According to reports from Transfermarkt, Sancho's contract with Dortmund expires in the summer of 2023.

Image Credits - Jadon Sancho Instagram