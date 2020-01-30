Bayern Munich Stars Jerome Boateng And Leon Goretzka Embroiled In NASTY Brawl: WATCH

Bayern Munich players Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka were reportedly involved in a training ground scuffle on Thursday. It is reported that Goretzka was the one to instigate first when he got angry over a penalty during a training game.

Also Read | Jerome Boateng explains reason behind rejecting Manchester United

Bayern Munich: Jerome Boateng and Leon Goretzka were involved in an altercation

There was a brawl in training today: Goretzka went into a challenge & fouled Boateng without the ball. The latter reacted and hit Goretzka with his hand to the face.

Robert Lewandowski was first to jump in and pull Boateng away. Flick then intervened and talked to Boateng [Bild] pic.twitter.com/KTvgVoadmz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 29, 2020

According to Bild, when Thomas Muller tried to explain Goretzka, he reacted angrily at Muller, compelling Jerome Boateng to take a definite stand for Muller. Minutes later, Goretzka went in with a nasty sliding tackle against Boateng, forcing the latter to punch down Goretzka. Robert Lewandowski and manager Hans-Dieter Flick immediately separated the two, to avoid further altercation. While Flick spoke to Boateng, Muller yelled at Goretzka asserting that he is the one always involved in altercations with other players.

Also Read | Bayern Munich star David Alaba SHOCKED as Will Smith video calls him

Bayern Munich training fight: Thomas Muller also gets involved

Thomas Müller was also annoyed with Goretzka, telling him: "Always the same sh*t with you.." - Goretzka was complaining about a penalty situation during the water break, Müller wanted to explain the situation to him, Goretzka then made a hand gesture that Müller didn't like. pic.twitter.com/A2PELnlvQu — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 29, 2020

Bayern Munich training fight: Leon Goretzka posts picture with Jerome Boateng

However, the duo seemed to have sorted out their issue, as signalled by a recent Instagram post. After the end of the training session, Leon Goretzka posted an image with Boateng, implying that the two had made peace with each other.

Also Read | Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer unfazed by the arrival of young keeper Alexander Nubel

Bayern Munich will next play against Mainz in Bundesliga

Defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have endured a not-so-good campaign this season. The Bavarians have already suffered four defeats in the league in 19 matches and are placed second on the points table. They have bagged 39 points, while league leaders RB Leipzig have claimed 40 points. Bayern will next play against Mainz on Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Bundesliga.

Also Read | Champions League draw: Bayern Munich still haunted by ghosts of 2012 UCL Final