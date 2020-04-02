Jerome Boateng Lands In Trouble After Car Crash, Bayern Munich Fines German Star

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has been fined by the club after he was involved in an accident recently. The player was reported to be returning home after visiting his ill son. Now, the German international has expressed anguish over Bayern Munich's decision to impose a fine on him, terming the club's decision 'sad.'

Jerome Boateng fined: player involved in car accident

According to sports publication BILD, Jerome Boateng was returning from Leipzig after visiting his ill son. Boateng was driving home when he was caught off guard in a hailstorm, because of which his car skid into a motorway barrier. This reportedly angered the Bayern Munich authorities.

Jerome Boateng fined: Bayern Munich upset

Germany has been under lockdown due to the worsening situation in Europe. The Bundesliga coronavirus situation has also led to the suspension of the competition. All players have been asked to maintain social distancing along with self-quarantine. However, Jerome Boateng's decision to move out without Bayern Munich's permission has seemingly upset the board.

Jerome Boateng fined: Club to donate fine amount

According to the local police, no person was injured in the Jerome Boateng car crash. However, the accident did lead to losses worth £22,000 to his Mercedes. It is reported that the club will donate the fine imposed on Boateng to a local Munich hospital. The defender has also agreed to abide by the club's decision.

Jerome Boateng fined: defender speaks on the accident

Jerome Boateng has now claimed that he will pay the fine imposed by the club. He accepted that he was wrong for not informing the club before leaving, but he couldn't do much about it as he was solely thinking about his son. He claimed this son's health was not good and he couldn't hold himself when he received a phone call from the hospital.

Jerome Boateng fined: Bundesliga coronavirus situation update

Bundesliga had earlier decided to suspend all its fixtures until the start of April fearing the coronavirus situation. However, sensing no improvement in the situation, the league has decided to extend the suspension until April 30. Bundesliga plans to finish the season and has rubbished talks of nullifying the campaign as of now.

