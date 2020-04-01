Bayern Munich Vs Real Madrid (0-4): Throwback To Madrid's Famous Win In Germany In 13-14

If one were to make a list of the most successful clubs in Europe over the last decade, Real Madrid would be within a shout of being at the top. Real Madrid won four Champions League titles between 2010 and 2020, a time period which includes three titles in a row. The four Champions League trophies in their cabinet have made it 13 Champions League trophies in total for the Spanish giants. Real Madrid's success in the last decade started in the 2013-14 season in which they won the historic La Decima. Here's a look back to one of the classic Champions League encounters between Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid from the 2013-14 season.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League: Sergio Ramos opens the account for Los Blancos

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League: First half

Real Madrid entered the Allianz Arena with a 1-0 home win against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu. Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show as the Bavarian giants were hammered in their own backyard. Sergio Ramos bagged a brace within the first 20 minutes of the clash. It was almost game over for Bayern Munich as they had to score four goals to make it through to final. However, Cristiano Ronaldo hammered the final nail in the coffin with his 34th-minute goal. Real Madrid ended the first half with a three-goal lead.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 16th goal of the season

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League: Second half

Bayern Munich were left with a mountain to climb in the second half as they needed four goals in 45 minutes to win the clash. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a 90th-minute free-kick to complete his brace and scored his record 16th goal of the Champions League season. Real Madrid made it to the final with a 5-0 aggregate win. Real Madrid then went on to win the Champions League that season after beating Atletico Madrid 4-1 in the final.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Champions League: Highlights

