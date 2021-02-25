Alisson Father Death: Several Brazilian Outfits, Fans React To Jose Becker's Tragic Death

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker was in for a shock after reports confirmed that his father Jose had passed away in Brazil. Jose, 57, had been missing since Wednesday before his body was recovered from a lake that is located close to where he had a holiday home in Lavras do Sul. Reports have confirmed death due to drowning, further denying any foul play.

Alisson father death confirmed: How did Jose Becker die?

Jose went missing on Wednesday after he left for swimming in a lake near the holiday home. A search team from the Cacapava do Sul Fire Department went to look out for him and have reported having discovered his body just close to midnight. Local police, according to various reports, has rubbished speculations of foul play, further insisting that Jose died due to drowning.

Com muito pesar, o São Paulo FC recebe a triste notícia da morte de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Alisson e Muriel. Nossas condolências e solidariedade aos dois atletas e a seus familiares. Muita força e muita luz neste momento. — São Paulo FC (@SaoPauloFC) February 25, 2021

The news of Alisson's father's death has triggered a wave of emotional tributes on social media. Sao Paulo FC were among the first to send out a message of condolence following the tragic death. Their statement read, "With much regret, Sao Paulo FC receives the sad news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. Our condolences and solidarity with the two athletes and their families. A lot of strength and a lot of light at this point."

Alisson father death: Wishes pour in from several Brazil outfits

O Fluminense Football Club lamenta profundamente o falecimento de José Agostinho Becker, pai dos goleiros Muriel e Alisson. Desejamos toda a força aos amigos e familiares. — Fluminense F.C. (@FluminenseFC) February 25, 2021

Brazilian outfit Fluminense's tweet, when translated read, "The Fluminense Football Club deeply regrets the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of goalkeepers Muriel and Alisson. We wish all friends and family all the strength." Notably, Alisson Becker's elder brother Muriel is a goalkeeper with Fluminense.

SC Internacional, the outfit with which Alisson kickstarted his professional career, tweeted, "It is with great sadness that we received the news of the death of José Agostinho Becker, father of our former goalkeepers Alisson and Muriel. Clube do Povo wishes strength to family and friends in this moment of so much pain." Interestingly, defending Premier League champions Liverpool are yet to comment on the death of their goalkeeper's father.

Fans react to Jose Becker's death

We love you @Alissonbecker.



Stay strong in this horrible time, our thoughts and prayers go to you.



Horrible moment that him and his family are going through, may Jose Becker rest in peace.#YNWA means even more now, stay strong king 😢❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/nWxpulXwRQ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 25, 2021

Just heard the news about Alisson’s dad losing his life. May he rest in peace ❤️



I hope the Becker family get all the love and support they need at this difficult time. Some things are bigger than football pic.twitter.com/37DvwigU6t — ⚡️🇧🇼 (@Priceless_Silva) February 25, 2021

Thoughts with Alisson Becker of Liverpool today as his dad was found dead following a search after he had drowned. Horrific way to lose a parent. Wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. RIP to his dad, thoughts with Alisson and his family 🙏🏻😔 — Younes H-Hamou (@youneshh) February 25, 2021

My thoughts & prayers are with Alisson & his family. Stay strong Ali. 🙏🏻💔



You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/tJiL7Yul8Y — Magical Mo (@MagicalMo_) February 25, 2021

VERY sad news about the father of Alisson Becker - Thoughts with him and his family 😢 — Simon Phillips (@siphillipssport) February 25, 2021

Who is Jose Becker?

Although not a professional footballer, Jose Becker has a history of football linkups. In an interview dating back to 2018, Alisson claimed that he belongs to a family of goalkeepers. His father was a shot-stopper for the team where he worked, besides his mother played handball in school, while his grandfather played amateur football. "And after all this, came my brother playing and then I started to like it, too", the Liverpool shot-stopper had once said.

