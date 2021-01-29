Jesse Lingard Confirms His Move To West Ham United On Social Media, Loan Deal On Cards

Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has struggled for fine form over the past couple of seasons, following which he saw his role restricted largely to the bench. In an attempt to revive his career and bag regular minutes, the England international is keen on securing a loan deal to West Ham United until the end of the current season. The player has confirmed his move to the London based club on social media.

Lingard took to Instagram to post a story confirming his loan deal to West Ham United. The attacking midfielder, who is also often deployed on the wings, posted a picture of his luggage to suggest he was all set to leave the city for Manchester, at least temporarily.

His image was accompanied by a caption which confirmed his transfer to West Ham United. His caption read "London bound" along with a hashtag 'hammer time.' Interestingly, West Ham United are also recognised as Hammers in Premier League football. In what could be termed as his hope of rejuvenating his career with the new club, he wrote: "you can't touch this."

Lingard loan deal complexities pertaining to wages

The Lingard loan deal wasn't as easy as it appears to be now. Negotiations were halted abruptly on Thursday evening, with Man United demanding £1.5 million loan fee, along with the payment of £80,000-a-week wages until the completion of the ongoing season. The Red Devils event went to the extent of notifying other clubs that the player was available for loan.

The likes of Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion were also considered in the race to land the 28-year-old. However, Lingard was favourably disposed towards a move to West Ham United and hence the Old Trafford outfit had to find a middle ground in the negotiations.

Will Lingard thrive under David Moyes?

Lingard preferred a move to the Hammers citing his need for regular football. West Ham United do have a second domestic loan space following the rumoured switch for Said Benrahma for £25 million. Current West Ham manager David Moyes is well aware of Lingard's playing style since his time at Old Trafford and believes he could play a key role in rejuvenating his form.

Image courtesy: Jesse Lingard Instagram