Gabriel Jesus Leads The Way To Help Man City Secure A Comfortable Win At Burnley

Manchester City secured a comfortable 4-1 victory away at Burnley on Tuesday evening courtesy a brace by Gabriel Jesus. The win lifted pressure off Pep Guardiola's team and kept the defending Champions from slipping further away from the top of the table.

READ: FC Barcelona Tweets Out Poster For Proposed Messi Movie After His Sixth Ballon D'Or Win

Jesus leads the way

Jesus scored his first goal in 11 games for City in the 24', a curling effort which was the result of City's free-flowing attack. He and added another in the 50'. Spaniard Rodrigo scored another fired the third goal into the top right corner before Riyad Mahrez scored the fourth goal. However, Burnley did get a consolation goal after City were not able to defend in the box and Robbie Brady took advantage to score in the 89'.

The win keeps Pep in the hunt for the third consecutive Premier League trophy and helps the team's confidence before the high profile Manchester Derby on Saturday.

Guardiola was all praises for his team's performance and said, "Our level was so good for most of the game. I don’t have the feeling we play badly in every game. Sometimes, you need something after back to back titles. You need time after the holidays. he level we played at Newcastle was good, but we drew. In general, I am satisfied, and they know it. Winning here it is not easy. We played our way. It was important."

Guardiola praised Rodrigo, calling him 'perfect'. He said, "Rodri was incredible and was in his position. Offensive, defensive in transition he was so good. He has a picture of where players are in his head. With his physicality, he is perfect. He is so young. The way he celebrated - he lives his profession. He’s a guy who wants to learn, to listen. In training, he is ready. We can always count on him."

READ: Man Utd Vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho Makes His Intentions Clear Ahead Of The Vital Clash

Burnley boss Sean Dyche said, "They started the second half fantastically and we couldn’t get a kick before they scored their second. Once they got to that stage it was difficult, but they kept the ball and were clean with their passing and movement and saw the pictures clearly - and we didn’t defensively."

READ: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lashes Out At Media Amidst Growing Public Pressure To Resign

READ: Guardiola Rules Out Man City January Spree

(With inputs from agencies)