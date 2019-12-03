Man Utd Vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho Makes His Intentions Clear Ahead Of The Vital Clash

Jose Mourinho is all set to hog the limelight in the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match which will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Portuguese tactician took some questions in the pre-match press conference which was held on Tuesday. Find out what Jose Mourinho had to say on the prospect of facing off against his former employers - Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho heaps praise on Heung-min Son

💬 Jose Mourinho on Heung-min Son:



“I want to congratulate Son, 3rd time in a row Asian player of the year. I am in love with that guy, so I imagine the people that are here with him four or five years..fantastic boy."



🙌 Jose is saying all the right things at the moment! pic.twitter.com/GwVAkPOXFr — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) December 3, 2019

Jose Mourinho awaits making a 'happy' return to Old Trafford on Wednesday

Jose Mourinho on facing Manchester United



🗣"I'm not a villain or an enemy" pic.twitter.com/9NgonYuBAv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 3, 2019

Jose Mourinho will return to Old Trafford almost a year after being sacked as the coach of Manchester United. However, Jose Mourinho had only positive words to say about his former club. The two-time UCL title-winning coach said that he is returning to a place where he was happy and he holds no grudges against his former employers. That being said, Jose Mourinho added that he will be aiming for nothing less than a win in the Man Utd vs Tottenham match. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had a highly positive start to his tenure, is rumoured to follow in Jose Mourinho's footsteps if he fails to avoid a loss on home turf on Wednesday.

