Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lashes Out At Media Amidst Growing Public Pressure To Resign

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Tuesday, December 3, called out ‘blatant lies’ regarding his future. 'The Red Devils' are currently going through a run of disappointing results after the boss started off well since taking over the job full-time last season. United are currently 9th on the Premier League Table, having accumulated a meagre 18 points from a possible 42 of them.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits out at media's blatant lies

"At least I know the sources are just made up blatant lies..."



Ole Gunnar Solskjær hits out at media reports ahead of a huge week for Manchester United



Full story: https://t.co/87xYN6w6Aw

The sacking season is on in the Premier League, with Unai Emery, Mauricio Pochettino and Quique Sanches Flores all facing the boot in the past two weeks. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not worried and said that the Manchester United wouldn’t make a knee-jerk decision and he is in constant contact with the club’s owners. He hit out at the ‘blatant lies’ circulating in the British media regarding his job and added that he sometimes laughs when he reads the stories because they have no real sources and are all lies.

Jose Mourinho returns to Old Trafford for Manchester United vs Tottenham

Up next on Manchester United’s fixture list is an Old Trafford return for former boss Jose Mourinho. Mourinho took charge of Tottenham Hotspur in November after former manager Mauricio Pochettino was sacked after a disappointing run of results. Jose Mourinho spent two and a half seasons at United, winning the League Cup and the UEFA Europa League before being sacked in December 2018, and was subsequently replaced by current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Manchester United vs Tottenham could turn out to be a defining game for United, considering the mounting pressure on Solskjaer.

Manchester derby looms over Solskjaer's future as fans want 'OleOut'

The first Manchester Derby follows the Manchester United vs Tottenham fixture, making the next two games utterly important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United managerial career. What’s worse for Solskjaer is that the fans have had enough of the disappointing results and have taken continuously to the internet to spread their message of ‘OleOut’. If Solskjaer is to be believed, then his job is safe, but it'll take a drastic change in results to bring the fans on his side from their current 'OleOut' mood.

