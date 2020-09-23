Atletico Madrid Could Make Thomas Partey Part Of Deal To Land Arsenal's Lucas Torreira

As the transfer window deadline nears, clubs across Europe have begun intense negotiations to land their preferred targets. Arsenal, who embark on their first complete League campaign under Mikel Arteta have been keen on signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. The Emirates-based outfit could just land their priority signing this summer with the involvement of Lucas Torreira in any possible deal.

Arsenal transfer news: Lucas Torreira - Thomas Partey swap deal?

According to El Gol Digital, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone rates Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira highly. The Argentine tactician's interest in the midfielder could help Arsenal sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey. The Gunners could involve Lucas Torreira in possible cash plus player deal to sign the Ghana international.

Lucas Torreira is yet to play for Arsenal this season and has found it difficult to bag minutes since recovering from an injury. In fact, the midfielder wasn't included in the squad for the first two Premier League games. Meanwhile, Arsenal have been struggling to meet Atletico Madrid's demand of £45 million to sign Thomas Partey. The report claims that the Ghanaian footballer is keen on a switch to the Premier League and Lucas Torreira might just be the key to unlock his transfer to the Emirates.

Arsenal transfer update

Besides Thomas Partey, Arsenal transfer news suggests that the Gunners are keen on roping in Lyon star Houssem Aouar, with Mikel Arteta looking to add creativity in the midfield. Meanwhile, Arsenal have already signed Willian, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Alex Runarsson. Besides, Daniel Ceballos has also re-joined the club on loan from Real Madrid.

However, the Arsenal transfer news insists that Serie A outfit Torino are also monitoring Lucas Torreira's situation at the Emirates. Although Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing to a deal for the Uruguayan midfielder, the Serie A giants haven't given up on their pursuit.

Arsenal transfer news: Lucas Torreira to Torino?

Torino looks to sign Lucas Torreira on a loan deal, which could then be coupled with a buy-back obligation. Interestingly, the Uruguayan international enjoyed his best spell under Marco Giampaolo during his time at Sampdoria. The two could reunite at Torino if things work well between the two clubs.

Image courtesy: Thomas Partey Instagram/ Lucas Torreira Twitter