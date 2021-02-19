Erling Haaland Transfer: Presidential Candidate Laporta Confirms Barcelona Will Join Race

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland provided an insight into what was in store in the coming years as he struck twice against Sevilla to help his team overcome a daunting challenge. His consistent performance ever since his rise with RB Salzburg has invited attention from top European clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Despite joining Dortmund only a year ago, he has been linked with an exit next summer. Barcelona too would join the fray to land the 20-year-old Norwegian international if Joan Laporta is elected to the highest office at the Camp Nou.

Joan Laporta hints at Erling Haaland transfer

Barcelona have struggled financially over the past couple of seasons. The club is headed towards bankruptcy with their debt figure estimated at €1.2 billion. Barcelona have failed to pay the salaries of the first team players including that of Lionel Messi dating back to the second half of the previous year.

But the current financial crisis hasn't deterred Joan Laporta to make bold claims, including the promise of sealing the Erling Haaland transfer if elected. As quoted by Spanish publication AS, Laporta has claimed that he has the cards to play, which could change the dynamics of the first team.

Barcelona news: Laporta assures financial stability

Laporta cites his rich experience as the president during the golden era at the Camp Nou to fulfil his promises and reverse the worsening situation of today. The former president is on good terms with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola. And he did not shy away from commenting that he has the people who could intervene and help him achieve his targets.

Laporta also addressed the ongoing financial crisis at the club. Barcelona were in massive debt for the past few seasons but their struggle escalated during the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown. But he sent out a comforting message to the Blaugrana fans, assuring them that the club will be financially sustainable again.

Haaland to join Barcelona if Lionel Messi transfer materialises?

Barcelona might have to search for attacking options in case club legend Lionel Messi decides to leave the club at the end of the current season. His contract expires in June this year and there is no clarity if he will extend his stay. Haaland's impeccable tally of 25 goals and seven assists this season is suggestive of the fact that he could turn out to be a fruitful business if Barcelona do land him.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Twitter