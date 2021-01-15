Joe Hart Pays Epic Tribute To Lionel Messi, Says 'proud' Of Conceding Against Him

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has established an unparalleled legacy at Barcelona ever since his debut in 2004. On his way to glory, he has netted the most goals for a single club, breaking Brazilian great Pele’s previously held record of 643 goals for Brazilian outfit Santos. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has humiliated some of the best goalkeepers of the era. Recently, Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart has paid a rich tribute to the 32-year-old.

Messi goals record: Star goalkeepers laud Argentine

Following his impeccable milestone of most goals for a single club, Budweiser decided to send a customised bottle of beer per goal to every goalkeeper Messi had scored against. In all, he has netted past 160 goalkeepers to be specific. Superstar goalkeepers such as Gianluigi Buffon, Jan Oblak, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Diego Alves have also conceded against Messi and thus received the customed bottles.

None of these shot-stoppers appeared to feel embarrassed by the amazing marketing campaign by the American beer company. Instead, several of these legends took to social media to heap praise on the Argentina international for achieving the impeccable milestone.

Joe Hart 'proud' of having conceded against Lionel Messi

Tottenham goalkeeper Joe Hart took to Instagram to laud the Argentine international’s magnificent run of form. Hart had received two bottles of beer, suggesting he has conceded twice during the English star’s stint with Manchester City. Messi vs Joe Hart was a battle to watch out for sometimes back. Hart had produced a blistering performance at the Camp Nou while being the preferred shot-stopper and was labelled as phenomenal by Messi, as per Sky Sports.

Hart took to Instagram to congratulate Messi. He further claimed that it was strange to suggest that he feels proud of himself for having conceded twice against the six-time Ballon d’Or winner. Hart claimed it was a privilege for him to be a part of Messi’s history, a legacy that will never be unmatched.

Football stars respond to Joe Hart's Instagram account

Several football stars responded to Joe Hart's Instagram account. Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster claimed he would be 'buzzing' to receive these bottles, further stating that the Spurs star should be proud. West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice comically asked if Hart would ever drink the beer.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi, Joe Hart Instagram