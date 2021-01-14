Will Barcelona Pay Lionel Messi €190,000 Per Week Even If Club Icon Leaves Next Summer?

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi might be playing his last season at Camp Nou with no contract extension talks in hindsight. The club’s all-time highest goalscorer has been at loggerheads with the board of directors over the past couple of seasons, further igniting his exit talks. Despite the Argentine likely to leave the club next summer, he will be on Barcelona’s payroll until 2025 citing his contractual obligations.

Messi contract sees him earn €100 million additionally

According to a report by La Vanguardia, Messi signed a new contract with Barcelona in 2017, which saw his salary increase by €100 million, apart from a €78 million bonus. It was agreed between the two parties that the payment will be made in two instalments of €39 million each. But the Barcelona wage bill crisis meant that the payment was delayed and the first instalment was paid only in July last year.

The second instalment is slated to be played after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, though it won’t be paid in full. Instead, the club have decided that the amount will be split across eight payments, which would last over the next four years. This suggests that Messi will still be among the highest-paid players at Camp Nou.

Messi wages would be highest despite leaving club

Any decision of Messi leaving Barcelona at the end of the current season will not hamper his earnings until 2025. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner, as per estimations, will still be able to earn a mammoth €190,000 a week even if he goes on to join any other club in June this year. Meanwhile, he is currently the highest earner, pocketing €1,100,000.

Messi transfer to PSG on cards?

Messi has been rumoured to join either Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer. According to a report by Spanish media outlet Todofichajes, the 33-year-old is looking on a golden retirement clause in his contract if he does decide to join the defending Ligue 1 champions.

The report insists Messi will play under Argentine compatriot Mauricio Pochettino at Parc des Princes for the next few years. Following which, he will ply his trade with David Beckham-owned Inter Miami. The contract, as per the report, will see Messi bring an end to his decorated career at the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram