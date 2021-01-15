Lionel Messi, Barcelona Fined By Spanish FA For Diego Maradona Tribute During Osasuna Game

Barcelona icon Lionel Messi enjoyed an intermittent relationship with his Argentine compatriot late Diego Maradona. Emotions were high when the six-time Ballon d'Or winner stepped on the field for the first time after Maradona's death, who died in Buenos Aires due to a cardiac arrest.

Messi paid an emotional tribute to arguably the greatest football star after he scored against Osasuna. But the tribute hasn't been received well by the Spanish Football Federation's appeals committee, who have upheld the fine imposed by the disciplinary committee on the Barcelona legend.

Lionel Messi's Maradona tribute after scoring against Osasuna

Messi scored from a thunderous strike to round off a scintillating victory against Osasuna. He then went on to unveil the shirt he was wearing under the Barcelona jersey, a Maradona Newells' Old Boys' shirt. The 33-year-old pointed towards the sky, dedicating his goal to the late footballer, who passed away on November 25 following a cardiac arrest.

In keeping with the rules and regulations of the Spanish Football Federation, Messi was booked by the referee for removing his shirt during the game. Besides, Messi's Diego Maradona tribute broke multiple engagement records on social media. Barcelona were slammed from several quarters after the club's handles appeared to celebrate the social media-milestone.

Maradona death: Barcelona, Messi fined by Spanish FA

Apart from the booking that was handed to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi was also fined €600 by the Spanish FA's disciplinary committee. Besides, Barcelona were also handed a €180 fine. The Catalan giants decided to appeal against the player's booking with the Spanish FA's appeals committee. The club cited Messi's exceptional relationship with Maradona to nullify the earlier ruling.

Barcelona's appeal in favour of Messi's Maradona tribute refused

Barcelona had reportedly put forward the precedent set out by Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos to appeal against the judgement. Back in 2007, Ramos removed his shirt to pay rich tribute to his former Sevilla teammate Antonio Puerta following his death, resulting in his booking. And Real Madrid had successfully lodged an appeal against the booking on emotional grounds.

But the Camp Nou outfit's appeal against the previous judgement has now been turned down by the Spanish FA's appeal committee on Thursday. Moreover, the disciplinary committee's judgement of Messi's yellow card and a fine for both the club and the club legend has been upheld.

Image courtesy: FC Barcelona Instagram