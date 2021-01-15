Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Optimistic Over Star's Return For Super Cup Final

Spanish giants Barcelona succeeded in making the most of their clash against Real Sociedad in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup. Ronald Koeman's men went on to seal a spot in the final after emerging victorious in the tie-breaker, albeit with the absence of Lionel Messi, who missed out due to an injury. With the final clash against Athletic Club Bilbao on Sunday, Barcelona are optimistic over their talisman's return.

Also Read | Will Barcelona pay Lionel Messi €190,000 per week even if club icon leaves next summer?

Why is Messi not playing? Argentine sustains leg injury

Messi stood a mere spectator in his side's Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash midweek. The player was excluded from the game after sustaining a leg injury. There has been uncertainty over the extent of his injury and the stipulated timescale to ensure his return on the field.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Koeman revealed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner felt some discomfort during his side's 4-0 scintillating victory against Granada in LaLiga. He was subsequently subbed off in the second half with Barcelona not keen on risking out on him as the season progresses.

Also Read | Lionel Messi named Playmaker of the Decade, Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make cut

Lionel Messi injury update: Barcelona optimistic of Messi recovery

Barcelona might get their hands on their first silverware of the season this Sunday if they manage to pull off a victory against Athletic Club. Notably, the Camp Nou outfit haven't clinched a title over the course of the previous season, thus shedding light on the importance of the fixture.

Barcelona are optimistic of Messi's return for the final, according to a report by Sport. Koeman, on being asked on the possible Messi return by the media, said that the team will have to wait for a few more days to see if he will be fit in time for the Super Cup final.

Also Read | Ronaldo, Messi or Fernandes? Who were 2020's best players across four positions in Europe?

Barcelona sit third in LaLiga standings

With no clear Lionel Messi injury update as yet, Barcelona will train on Friday. All eyes will be hooked on the possible Messi return. Indeed, his presence will provide a major boost for the Blaugrana. Meanwhile, Messi has been able to help the team recoup their dismal form in LaLiga.

Following an embarrassing start to the current campaign, Barcelona have produced exceptional performances in the recent fixtures. They now sit third in the LaLiga standings with 34 points to their credit. Atletico Madrid maintain a comfortable seven-point lead over Messi and co. with a two-game advantage.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Aguero: 5 players who could sign pre-contract in January 2021

Image courtesy: FC Barcelona website