Jordan Vs Spain Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Football Friendly?

The preparations for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar continue with teams playing their final round of friendly games before heading for the mega event. 2010 World Cup winner Spain are set to face Jordan in the upcoming international friendly. Spain coach Luis Enrique has named a good squad besides dropping some of the senior members. David de Gea and Sergio Ramos were not included in the squad to Qatar with former Barcelona players relying on youngsters.

They head into this match on the back of a 1-0 win over Portugal in the Nations League. La Roja have won five of their eight matches in 2022 and has lost just once. Coming to Jordan, they are no pushovers and have been tough to beat at home. They have won all their matches in the calendar year on their home ground and are likely to give Sapin a tough time. Ahead of Jordan vs Spain friendly match we take a look at the where details regarding where to catch the action live.

When is Jordan vs Spain international friendly taking place?

The Jordan vs Spain match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, November 17.

Where is Jordan vs Spain match taking place?

The Jordan vs Spain match will be taking place at Amman International Stadium.

What time is Jordan vs Spain match happening?

The Jordan vs Spain match is scheduled to take place at 9:30 pm IST

Where to catch Jordan vs Spain live streaming?

Unfortunately, the friendly matches will not be telecast live or streamed in India. You can follow Spain national team handle's for live score and updates.

Where to catch Jordan vs Spain live streaming in US and UK?

The match will not be broadcasted or live streamed in US and UK

Where to watch Jordan vs Spain live streaming in the Middle East and other countries?

According to bolavip.com, fans can watch the match the action on TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV Espana. In Jordan, the match will be televised on Jordan Sport.

Jordan and Spain squad details

Jordan squad

Goalkeepers: Yazid Abu Laila, Malik Shalabiya, Abdullah Al-Fakhouri

Defenders: Muhammad Abu Hashish, Muhammad Kloub, Ihsan Haddad, Salim Obaid, Anas Bani Yassin, Yazan, Al-Arab, Abdullah Nassib, Hadi Al-Hourani, Saleh Ratib, Ahmed Samir.

Midfielders: Al-Rawabdeh, Ragai Ayed, Obeida Al-Samarna, Ibrahim Saadeh, Nizar Al-Rashdan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Musa Al-Taamari, Omar Hani, Ahmed Al-Arsan

Forwards: Muhammad Abu Zureik “Sharara”, Ali Alwan, Yazan Al-Naimat, Hamza Al-Dardour.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Simon, Raya, Sanchez.

Defenders: Azpilicueta, Garcia, Torres, Gaya, Guillamon, Alba, Carvajal, Laporte.

Midfielders: Busquets, Llorente, Koke, Gavi, Rodri, Soler, Pedri.

Forwards: Morata, Asensio, Torres, Williams, Pino, Olmo, Sarabia, Fati.