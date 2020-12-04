AC Milan Legend Kaka Scores Insane Goal, Fans Recall 2007 Ballon D'Or Winner's Magic

Former Brazil superstar Kaka was counted among the best in the world, particularly during his stint with Serie A giants AC Milan. The former superstar, who brought down the curtains to his decorated career in 2017, mesmerised the world of football with his magical skills on the field. Even at 38, Kaka seems to have suggested he still has quite some footballing skills left in him, as he tweeted a video of himself netting a fine goal.

Kaka goal video reminisces his stint with AC Milan

Kaka took to Twitter to share a video of him scoring a splendid goal in what appears to be a local game. The former Brazilian midfielder, who is seen donning the number 22 shirt, appears to run down the left flank before he nets the ball past the goalkeeper from a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty box.

The former Real Madrid star's caption appeared to take a cheeky jibe at one of his teammates, Ali. The former midfielder, who is credited to have won the Ballon d'Or before Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's dominance, asked Ali if he should have cut the ball back at him. Interestingly, the video suggests that Ali had indeed asked the 38-year-old to cut the ball to him, but he decided to take a shot instead.

Fans debate on Kaka goal, Casemiro says it was easy

Easy 🔥 — Casemiro (@Casemiro) December 3, 2020

Imagine telling a Ballon Do’r winner to cut back 😂 — Crni Labud (@CrniiiLabud) December 3, 2020

I really want to know who told him to cut it back! Lol 😂 — Sean Moles (@seanmoles) December 3, 2020

The world has been a disaster since this guy asked to cut back — Mayank Sharma (@frivolous_lad) December 3, 2020

Imagine telling Kaka to cut back — Jonathan Sale (@JayTthree) December 3, 2020

Since the video has gone viral, Kaka Twitter has been abuzz with fans reaction on his epic goal. Real Madrid midfielder and his Brazilian compatriot Casemiro commented on the video, insisting it was an easy strike on behalf of the former footballer. Besides, some fans also began debating if Ali was right in demanding a pass from Kaka.

One fan defended Kaka for taking a shot at a goal, claiming it was not wise to ask him to cut back with just one defender to beat. Meanwhile, another fan responded hilariously on the video, lauding Ali's courage to ask a Ballon d'Or winner to pass the ball to him.

Kaka career glorified with Ballon d'Or title in 2007

Kaka, indeed, was counted among the best footballers in the previous decade. His stint with AC Milan particularly, saw him reach the peak of his footballing career when he won the Champions League in 2007, defeating Premier League heavyweights Liverpool. His stunning performance that season was further boosted with the Ballon d'Or award that year.

Image courtesy: Ali Instagram