Jose Mourinho Aims Cheeky Dig at Real Madrid After Gareth Bale Reopens Spurs Account

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho couldn't resist a sly dig at Real Madrid after super-sub Gareth Bale's winner against Brighton on Sunday. The Welsh forward, currently on loan from Real Madrid, scored his first goal for Spurs since returning to the club in the 2-1 win over Brighton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, lifting the north London giants to second in the Premier League standings. After the scrappy win, Mourinho claimed that he planned to go online and check what Los Blancos had posted about Bale's winner.

Jose Mourinho fires shots at Real Madrid after Gareth Bale goal vs Brighton

While speaking to reporters after Tottenham's 2-1 win over Brighton on Sunday, Jose Mourinho poked fun at Real Madrid over their treatment of Gareth Bale. The 'Special One' said, "I'm so pleased for him (Bale) because he deserves that. When I have five minutes of spare time, I will go on the internet and check what the Real Madrid website had to say about his goal." The Portuguese then added, "Gareth knows we care about him and we know he cares about us, the team and the club. He’s the perfect fit and now he has good feelings."

José Mourinho says he will be checking the @RealMadrid website to see how they reacted to the #thfc match winner from Gareth Bale. [Hayters TV]pic.twitter.com/mH0d0j0m5L — Hotspur Related (@HotspurRelated) November 1, 2020

The highs and lows of Gareth Bale's Real Madrid career

Mourinho's dig at Real Madrid stems from the LaLiga giants' poor treatment of the star forward. Bale spent seven seasons at the Spanish capital, winning four Champions Leagues and two LaLiga titles. However, Bale had recurring issues with the Real Madrid board over time and also fell out of favour with the Los Blancos faithful towards the end of his tenure.

Bale angered several Real Madrid supporters when he was pictured next to a flag that read, 'Wales. Golf. Madrid: In That Order' while celebrating on international duty last year. Bale barely featured for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane during their LaLiga title triumph last term and was exiled from the first-team squad. After Bale left Madrid to join Spurs on loan, the club immediately handed over Bale's No.11 jersey to Marco Asensio to all but end ties with the 31-year-old.

Tottenham vs Brighton review

Spurs began their game against Brighton on the front foot and took the lead through Harry Kane's penalty in the first half after the star striker was fouled just inside the box. Brighton equalized through Tariq Lamptey after the right-back's goal was allowed to stand despite a foul on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg during the build-up. However, Bale came off the bench to seal the win for Spurs after guiding a header into the net from Sergio Reguilon's cross.

Image Credits - Jose Mourinho, Gareth Bale Instagram